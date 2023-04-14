Mason Mount: Frank Lampard offers passionate defence of Chelsea midfielder amid underwhelming season

Frank Lampard has issued a passionate defence of Mason Mount, saying he cannot understand how anyone does not consider the midfielder to be a "top player".

Mount has come in for criticism amid an underwhelming season on both a personal and team level, with the 24-year-old scoring just three times and collecting six assists in 33 games across all competitions for a struggling Chelsea side.

Those numbers represent a marked drop from last season, when Mount scored 13 times and set up 16 more under Thomas Tuchel.

The England international has struggled to hold down a regular starting spot in recent weeks amid injuries and his disappointing form, but Lampard - who took Mount on loan to Derby during the 2018/19 season and handed him his Chelsea debut a year later - is in no doubt as to his quality.

"I'm not going to tell anyone about what opinion they should have on football, but if anyone thinks Mason Mount is not already a top-level player then I'm not sure what they're seeing in my opinion," said Lampard.

"Form is one thing people can debate. These players are getting debated more with social media than they did in my career, but from working with Mason - you can ask myself, Thomas Tuchel, Gareth Southgate and Graham Potter - he's clearly a top player."

Mount came off the bench in Chelsea's 2-0 Champions League defeat to Real Madrid on Wednesday and is in contention to regain his place in the team for the Premier League meeting with Brighton on Saturday.

"He's had his comeback from a small injury problem," explained Lampard. "He felt OK in the game the other day and I thought him and Conor [Gallagher] did as good a job as they could to help us close out a game with 10 men.

"It may be a little process over the next game or two to get Mason where we really want him to be, but he's a top player and has a big affiliation with the club.

"One thing I know about Mason is that a top player should have a real hunger to succeed and do well for Chelsea. He's had that since the first day I took him to Derby.

"It's simple for me. He's still a young player. He'll go even further but he's already a top player."

Lampard backs Mount - but will either be at Chelsea next season?

Lampard's staunch defence of Mount came as no surprise given how prominent the manager has been in the midfielder's career to date, while it also evoked memories a famous clip from his own early playing days.

Back when Lampard was making his way into West Ham's first team, manager Harry Redknapp - who also happens to be his uncle - responded to criticism from a supporter by backing him to make it "right to the very top".

Redknapp was providing that unequivocal backing with Lampard sat awkwardly next to him and, while Mount wasn't quite in the same situation on Friday, the strength of his manager's support is clear.

Unfortunately for both Lampard and Mount, what isn't quite so clear is where their futures lie.

Lampard may have been asked to return just over two years after being sacked by Chelsea, but his role is to fill the head coach's chair until the end of the season, with another figure expected to be appointed in the summer.

Meanwhile, talks between Chelsea and Mount's camp over a new contract have failed to bear fruit, meaning his deal is set to expire at the end of next season.

The Blues will be keen to avoid allowing a player they have helped to develop all the way from their academy to the first team walk away for nothing, meaning they may opt to sell Mount this summer while they can still command a sizeable fee.

Reports have suggested Liverpool - who have pulled out of the running for Mount's England team-mate Jude Bellingham - are interested, with Jurgen Klopp's need to revamp his midfield obvious.

