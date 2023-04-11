Jude Bellingham: Liverpool appear to end transfer interest in Borussia Dortmund midfielder

Liverpool's long-standing interest in signing Jude Bellingham appears to be over due to the potential cost involved to complete a deal for the England midfielder.

There's been no official comment, however it is understood that Liverpool believe paying upwards of £100m on just one player is not the right strategy to rectify the drop off in form they've suffered this season.

Liverpool will be active in this summer's window as they look to overhaul their squad and are targeting at least two new midfielders.

Jurgen Klopp said last week that the club will improve their on-field chances with smart recruitment - but said now is not the time to focus on the title plans.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rob Dorsett explains the latest on Jude Bellingham's situation at Borussia Dortmund as the England midfielder weighs up his options in the summer

"Whatever we do next year will never be enough from people's point of view and your [the media's] point of view," he added.

"But yes, with smart recruitment we will improve - definitely. That is the plan.

"We cannot make 24 changes and say, 'here we go' - not even 10 - but it is just that we have to make changes, smart changes, and then we go again.

"We have other moments when we think about what happens next year but this is not the moment."

Sky Sports' Melissa Reddy on Liverpool's Bellingham chances in November 2022:

Liverpool's dossier on Bellingham stretches back to his time in Birmingham's academy and they are the top club most desperate for midfield surgery.

Image: Jude Bellingham starred for England at last year's World Cup

The Merseysiders are also viewed as the side who have put in the heaviest work over a long period behind the scenes to pierce the player's decision-making process.

Jurgen Klopp had admitted in the summer there was only one issue in trying to sign Bellingham: "He's not on the market, so that's the first problem with that player. Well, the only problem with that player!"

When the manager committed his future to the club until 2026, Liverpool believed it offered an extra layer of certainty and continuity to their recruitment ambitions and ability to lure prized targets.

Their lack of on-pitch identity this season and worries over whether they will finish in the top four could be problematic and undercut that - especially considering the financial outlay required to snare him. Even if Liverpool are able to remedy their form, can they afford to spend the amount being spoken about on one player given the other nips and tucks the squad needs?

In terms of whether a few months of poor play will make a massive difference, 'Team Bellingham' is known to wade through years of research on a club to get a panorama on methodology rather than make snap decisions based on either overperformance or underperformance.