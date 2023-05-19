Pep Guardiola: Man City manager hails Premier League as top priority after beating Real Madrid to reach Champions League final

Pep Guardiola believes winning the Premier League is more important than winning the Champions League as his Manchester City side look to reclaim their crown with a victory over Chelsea at the Etihad on Sunday.

Speaking after his side booked their place in the Champions League final with an emphatic 4-0 second-leg win over Real Madrid on Wednesday, Guardiola said: "It's non-stop [playing after the Real Madrid game].

"[But,] the most difficult thing [is coming]. Tennis players say [serving] to win Wimbledon is the most difficult one. On Sunday, the game is in our hands.

Manchester City

Chelsea Sunday 21st May 3:30pm Kick off 4:00pm

"The Premier League is the most important competition, because it's over 10-11 months. We are lucky to finish at home with our people to take it.

"The last one is the most difficult because there are a lot of emotions. We would not forgive ourselves if we became distracted.

"Now, we know, we have three games to win the title. Every game we win helps the next one.

"We cannot forget reality, what happened against (Manchester) United and (Aston) Villa in the past. Football is emotion, in the moment. If we can win at home, we have to do it.

"As a manager, I feel part of something. I never think it belongs to me - I'm part of it. [Success is not possible] without the incredible work from the sporting director, board... [and] the players are the most important thing."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola admits how much he enjoys the verbal sparring with midfielder Kevin De Bruyne and says it makes him a better player

Kevin De Bruyne was spotted shouting back at Guardiola during the faultless win over Madrid, but the City boss was keen to encourage flashes of confrontation between the pair. "I love it...[when] we shout at each other," he added.

"Sometimes, in some games, it's a little bit flat. I like this energy. It's not the first time [he shouts at me], you don't see it: how many times he shouts at me on the training ground.

"This is what we need. After that, he becomes the best."

Lampard: City are best team in world | I was keen to sign Haaland

Chelsea interim boss Frank Lampard heaped praise on his upcoming hosts but was hesitant to rank them among the best in history.

"I don't know [whether Manchester City are] the greatest [team] ever, but they are clearly a fantastic team and they have been for a good while now," said Lampard.

"Huge credit for [their] consistency. On those levels, they are coming close to the greatest team. The form they are in at the minute, you wouldn't want to bet against them on anything. I think they are the best team in the world [at the moment]."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Chelsea interim boss Frank Lampard reveals he tried to sign Man City's Erling Haaland for Chelsea when the Norway striker was at Red Bull Salzburg

City's top scorer Erling Haaland has scored a record-breaking 36 goals in the Premier League this term - exactly the same number of goals as Chelsea have mustered as a team.

"I've got huge respect for [Haaland]," added Lampard. "He is a player I tried to bring to Chelsea when I was here. I was very keen to get him but obviously that couldn't happen. His level was clear when we played against him at Salzburg.

"Credit to him I love seeing players of that level. In terms of having to deal with him you have to have a plan and an idea but players of that level can make anything happen at any moment."