Erik ten Hag: Man Utd boss says club must invest if they want to remain in Premier League's top four

Erik ten Hag says Manchester United must invest if they want to remain in the top four of the Premier League.

Ten Hag has taken United back into the Champions League at the first time of asking, while also winning the Carabao Cup and setting up an FA Cup final against Manchester City.

But the manager was limited to just three loan signings in the January transfer window and, after beating Fulham 2-1 on the final day of the season, United have finished the campaign 14 points behind champions City.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights of Manchester United against Fulham in the Premier League

Speaking after the Premier League season came to an end, Ten Hag said: "The club knows that if you want to play top four, if you want to compete for trophies in this tough league, you have to invest, otherwise you won't progress because other clubs will.

"We saw it in the winter. All the clubs around us invested. We didn't and still we made it. So I am really happy and proud of my team."

More to follow...

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

Sky Sports brings you live updates as they happen. Get breaking sports news, analysis, exclusive interviews, replays and highlights.

Sky Sports is your trusted source for breaking sports news headlines and live updates. Watch live coverage of your favourite sports: Football, F1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Tennis, Rugby League, Rugby Union, NFL, Darts, Netball and get the latest transfers news, results, scores and more.

Visit skysports.com or the Sky Sports App for all the breaking sports news headlines. You can receive push notifications from the Sky Sports app for the latest news from your favourite sports and you can also follow @SkySportsNews on Twitter to get the latest updates.