Man Utd 2-1 Fulham: Bruno Fernandes makes Aleksandar Mitrovic pay the penalty as Erik ten Hag's team secure third spot

Manchester United came from behind to beat Fulham 2-1 at Old Trafford and secure third place on the final day of the Premier League season.

Kenny Tete's early header had put Fulham on course to achieve their highest ever Premier League points total but the turning came when Aleksandar Mitrovic had his penalty saved by David De Gea. Goals from Jadon Sancho and Bruno Fernandes turned it around.

The three points assured Erik ten Hag's side of third place in the Premier League table and there is still time for United to add a second trophy of the season too if they can beat Manchester City in the FA Cup final. Fulham will more than settle for 10th.

How the Premier League table finished

How Man Utd turned it around

The stakes have been higher at this stadium and that was reflected in the sluggish start that saw Fulham take the lead. Willian swung in a corner from the left and Tete evaded the attention of Marcus Rashford to nod the ball past De Gea at the goalkeeper's near post.

Silva's side had the opportunity to extend their lead soon after when Tom Cairney was tripped by Casemiro inside the area and the referee pointed to the spot. Mitrovic stepped up and went to De Gea's left but it was at a good height and well saved.

Player ratings Man Utd: De Gea (8), Dalot (7), Lindelof (6), Maguire (6), Malacia (7), Casemiro (6), Fred (8), Sancho (7), Fernandes (7), Garnacho (7), Rashford (6).



Subs: Martial (6), Eriksen (6), McTominay (6), Weghorst (n/a), Pellistri (n/a).



Fulham: Leno (6), Tete (7), Adarabioyo (6), Diop (6), Robinson (6), Palhinha (6), Lukic (6), Cairney (6), Wilson (6), Mitrovic (5), Willian (6).



Subs: Solomon (6), Reed (6), James (n/a), Vinicius (n/a).



Player of the match: Fred.

United punished Fulham for their profligacy before the break. Fred ran with the ball with purpose inside the box and though the tackle came in on the Brazilian, the ricochet fell kindly for Sancho to convert past the wrong-footed Bernd Leno and level it up.

Fred was instrumental in the second United goal too, his vision spotting an angle to thread the ball through to Fernandes and the Portuguese did the rest, rounding the goalkeeper before slotting his side in front for his eighth Premier League goal of the season.

Ten Hag withdrew his stars late in the game with warm ovations for Casemiro, Rashford and Fernandes among others. Fulham did push for the equaliser but it would not come. Their successful season is over. United's could yet improve at Wembley.

What's next for Man Utd? Man Utd's focus turns to the FA Cup final.



Erik ten Hag's side already have one Wembley success under their belt after winning the Carabao Cup earlier this season. Can they add the FA Cup and stop Man City's treble bid in the process?



United face rivals Man City on Saturday June 3 at Wembley; kick-off 3pm.



You can follow the FA Cup final in our dedicated match blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms.

Ten Hag: One game to go

Ten Hag addressed the supporters on the pitch after the final whistle with a reminder that the job is not done for the season yet. "I want to thank you for this season, for the contribution, for the backing, for the support," the United boss told the Old Trafford crowd.

"When I say these words there is still one game to go. I am sure these players will give everything against City next week. I am sure we have a really good chance to take the Cup back to Old Trafford."

Ten Hag: You have to invest

"We realise we are in the right direction but we are not there, where we want to be," added the Dutchman when speaking in the press conference afterwards.

"There is a long way to go, but there is potential in this team and individual players. We have shown during the season we have made progress. That is a compliment to the players and also to the coaches.

"The club knows that if you want to play top four, if you want to compete for trophies in this tough league, you have to invest otherwise you won't progress because other clubs will.

"We saw it in the winter. All the clubs around us invested. We didn't and still we made it. So I am really happy and proud of my team."

Silva proud of Fulham's season

"We had the chance to make it 2-0, create more confidence, make it more difficult for them, but we missed. That was the moment. They equalise with a lucky goal. In my opinion, we did not deserve the result but it was the same old story for us this season against Manchester United.

"But the season has been brilliant. We heard at the start we were the favourites to go down. We finish in the top half of the table. More important than where we finish in the table is how we did it. We kept our philosophy, our style, our way, and it made me proud.

"We cannot stand still. If someone thinks it is ok, this would be first mistake. We need to improve, not just on the pitch but off the pitch. Nobody can stand still. We need to show the ambition and the commitment to do more."

Man Utd season verdict

Sky Sports' Jack Wilkinson:

When Manchester United secured the Carabao Cup in February - their first trophy since 2017 - and looked set to stroll back into the Champions League, progress in their first season under Erik ten Hag was ahead of schedule.

The Dutchman became only the second manager in the club's history - and first since Jose Mourinho - to win a trophy in his first season in charge at Old Trafford, and optimism was high that, at last, the club were back on track.

United's end-of-season wobble, which very nearly opened the door to Liverpool in the race for a top-four finish, threatened to take some of the gloss off the campaign, but it was reapplied by sealing a return to Europe's top table with a game to spare, and another coating can be added if they halt Manchester City's treble hopes with victory in the FA Cup final.

Shockwaves would reverberate around Manchester were City to complete the treble but, as Ten Hag often emphasises, United are in no position to concern themselves with anything other than the task placed in the front of them. Win that final game of the season, and Ten Hag's maiden campaign will be an undoubted success.

Fulham season verdict

Sky Sports' Adam Bate:

Yo-yo club no more. Fulham's previous two promotions to the Premier League had been followed by relegation back to the Championship and though many tipped them to go the same way again that never looked likely once the season got going.

An entertaining draw with Liverpool set the tone and by late October, they were into the European positions and already nine points clear of the relegation zone. Marco Silva soon demonstrated that he had built a team capable of much more than anticipated.

Aleksandar Mitrovic was one of only four players to reach double figures for Premier League goals by the turn of the year but this was about more than one man. Joao Palhinha has been a revelation in midfield. Willian has defied time with some sensational performances.

Silva has improved others too, Harrison Reed adding a new dimension to his game in midfield. Fan favourite Tim Ream has been a leader at the back, Bernd Leno impressive in goal. The creative Andreas Pereira has looked a bargain for a fee of £10m.

The result is Fulham's best league finish in over a decade, perhaps the only blot on the season being the manner of their FA Cup quarter-final exit to Manchester United. Silva and Mitrovic's passion can certainly spill over. It has also fuelled their fine season.

Man Utd 2-1 Fulham in stats

Manchester United are unbeaten in their last 17 matches against Fulham in all competitions while Fulham have now lost 19 of their last 22 away league matches against United.

Only Manchester City (52) picked up more points at home than United in the Premier League this season (48), while United conceded just 10 goals at Old Trafford - four fewer than any other team at home in the division.

Manchester United have won all six matches against promoted teams in a single Premier League campaign for the first time since 2011/12.

Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic has taken eight penalties in the Premier League this season and failed to convert four of them - it is the most penalties not converted by a player in a single campaign (4).

Bruno Fernandes scored his eighth Premier League goal of the season for Manchester United. He's been directly involved in 16 goals in the league in 2022/23 (eight goals, eight assists) - only in 2020/21 has he had more goal involvements in a single campaign (30).

The Premier League season will kick-off on August 12 and conclude nine months later on May 19, 2024.

The start is one week later than the 2022/23 launch as the schedule returns to normal following the Covid-19 pandemic and the Qatar 2022 World Cup, which provided disruption during the previous three seasons.

However, the fixture list provides for a return of the mid-season player break which will take place between January 13-20.

Fixtures for the new Premier League season will be revealed at 9am on Thursday June 15 and you can follow the announcements on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms.