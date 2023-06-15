Crystal Palace: Premier League 2023/24 fixtures and schedule

Crystal Palace begin their 2023/24 season with a trip to Bramall Line to face newly-promoted Sheffield United on August 12.

Palace, who are yet to announce their manager for the forthcoming campaign, then host last season's runners-up Arsenal at Selhurst Park on August 19 before heading to west London to face Brentford on August 26.

The Eagles take on rivals Brighton on December 23 at home before travelling to the Amex on February 3 for the return fixture on the south coast.

Over the festive period, Palace go to Chelsea on Boxing Day and then host Brentford on December 30.

Palace round off their season by facing Man Utd in south London on May 4 before a trip to Wolves on May 11 and then, finally, the visit of Aston Villa on May 19.

All fixtures subject to change.

August

12: Sheffield United (a)

19: Arsenal (h)

26: Brentford (a)

September

2: Wolves (h)

16: Aston Villa (a)

23: Fulham (h)

30: Man Utd (a)

October

7: Nottingham Forest (h)

21: Newcastle (a)

28: Tottenham (h)

November

4: Burnley (a)

11: Everton (h)

25: Luton (a)

December

2: West Ham (a)

5: Bournemouth (h)

9: Liverpool (h)

16: Man City (a)

23: Brighton (h)

26: Chelsea (a)

30: Brentford (h)

January

13: Arsenal (a)

30: Sheffield United (h)

February

3: Brighton (a)

10: Chelsea (h)

17: Everton (a)

24: Burnley (h)

March

2: Tottenham (a)

9: Luton (h)

16: Newcastle (h)

30: Nottingham Forest (a)

April

2: Bournemouth (a)

6: Man City (h)

13: Liverpool (a)

20: West Ham (h)

27: Fulham (a)

May

4: Man Utd (h)

11: Wolves (a)

19: Aston Villa (h)

The Premier League season will kick-off on the weekend of August 11-13 and conclude nine months later on May 19 2024.

A mid-season player break will take place between January 14-20 and, in order to address the congested schedule across Christmas and New Year, no two rounds in this period will take place within 48 hours of each other.

Meanwhile, the Carabao Cup final will take place on Sunday February 25, the Europa League final will be held in Dublin on May 22 and the Champions League final will be played at Wembley Stadium on June 1.