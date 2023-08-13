Jurgen Klopp has dig at Chelsea over transfers: What Chelsea managers want, they usually get it

Jurgen Klopp had a dig at Chelsea after their 1-1 draw with Liverpool, suggesting whatever the current manager at Stamford Bridge wants, he gets, regarding transfers.

Chelsea are actively working on a deal to sign Brighton's Moises Caicedo for a British record transfer fee of £115m after the midfielder rejected Liverpool.

Following the stalemate between the teams on Super Sunday, Klopp was asked about his opposite number Mauricio Pochettino wanting more players in this window which drew a reply of: "That's what Chelsea managers want and they usually get it."

Klopp also said after the game there was "no news at all" to report on the transfer of Caicedo.

Carra: Liverpool rebuild could be painful

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher says Liverpool are going to have "to go through a bit of pain" as Klopp's rebuild slowly takes shape.

Alexis Mac Allister was forced to play as the holding midfielder on Sunday, with Dominik Szoboszlai and Cody Gakpo either side of him, which left Liverpool exposed at Stamford Bridge.

Carragher believes this could lead to his former club reverting to the performances we became accustomed to at the start of Klopp's tenure with high-scoring games.

"When you look at Liverpool's front six, what it was three or four years ago, you had the best defender from the front in Roberto Firmino. Mo Salah and Sadio Mane would press, then you had Henderson, Fabinho and Wijnaldum - that's a six you'd like to play behind.

"They get asked a lot more questions now - so there's more goals conceded and more mistakes made. I do still feel they can be better defensively, it just feels too easy to get from one end of the pitch to the other against Liverpool. That's a big problem.

"With Liverpool you almost feel like they're creating Klopp part two, the second team under Klopp, and it feels like they're going to have to go through a bit of pain like they did when Klopp first came in. Games are going to be 2-2 and 3-3, end to end, they're going to be exciting to watch but as a fan it's not exactly what you want."

What did Poch say about Chelsea transfers?

Pochettino was tight-lipped about Caicedo when speaking to Sky Sports after the game, although he could not help but smile when pressed on Chelsea's pursuit of the midfielder.

"No we don't know anything," he said. "We are working so hard. When something happens we will inform you [laughing]."

Sky Sports pundit Daniel Sturridge, a former Chelsea forward, replied: "I see the grin Mauricio, I like it."

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Pochettino added: "We need good players, we need to improve the squad. That is not new.

"We are working really hard with Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley [co-sporting directors] and of course the owners. It is about finding the right profile that creates the right combination so that we are solid."

Asked about Kepa Arrizabalaga, who was not in the squad as he nears a move to Real Madrid, Pochettino added: "He has to explore different situations. For us the decision is to use the players that are committed to Chelsea for the season and that is why he wasn't involved in the squad."

Klopp baffled by Trent yellow

Trent Alexander-Arnold fell foul of the new stricter laws regarding potential timewasting when taking too long over a throw in during the season. Klopp was left scratching his head over the decision.

He said: "Last season some teams stretched it [timewasting], we were not one of them. I knew we'd get the first yellow card for 'timewasting' with a throw in with Trent. This is a tactical thing you can't just throw the ball.

"Take the stoppage time for Brentford, for example when they take a free-kick it takes ages as they have 500 routines they need to clarify. Nobody will think about given them a yellow card. Throw ins are the same, maybe we need to clarify this. Too many teams stretched it in a obvious way. That's why people want to see more football. That's how it is. It's not a problem for me."