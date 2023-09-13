Man Utd top world rankings for squad cost from transfer fees | Premier League clubs dominate

Man Utd have spent a world-topping £991.7m on their current squad; Chelsea rank second, with Man City, Arsenal, Tottenham, Liverpool, Newcastle and West Ham also making the top 10; Luton are the only Premier League club not to feature in the top 100
Wednesday 13 September 2023 12:45, UK
Manchester United have spent more money on assembling their current squad than any other football club on the planet.
A new report from the CIES Football Observatory reveals the current crop of players at Old Trafford have cost a world-topping £991.7m - edging the £977.9m spent by Premier League rivals Chelsea.
Manchester City rank third with a squad costing £898.5m, followed by Paris Saint-Germain (£862.3m), Arsenal (£720.9m), Tottenham (£714.9m), Liverpool (£664m), Real Madrid (£610.5m), Newcastle (£570m) and West Ham (£435.5m).
The report breaks down overall expenditure by positions and reveals only PSG have spent more than Manchester United on current forwards.
The Red Devils also shelled out a table-topping £330.3m on their current defenders - despite the club's rearguard woes - while only Liverpool have spent more on goalkeepers.
Real Madrid splashed the most cash on their new-look midfield - having spent £115m on Jude Bellingham alone during this summer transfer window.
Football Observatory figures only include transfer fees for current squad players - factoring loan fees and potential add-ons. Some values differ from Sky Sports figures.
Newly-promoted Luton were the only Premier League club not to feature in the top 100 rankings - while Championship sides Leicester (26th, £242.3m), Southampton (34th, £196.6m), Leeds (35th, £194.9m) and Norwich (80th, £65.5m) made the list, with Italian side Parma (£89.7m) being the only other second-tier team to feature.
Italy's Serie A ranked second for overall representation in the rankings with 15 teams, followed by Europe's remaining 'big five' leagues: La Liga in Spain (12), Ligue 1 in France and the Bundesliga in Germany (both 11).
The Saudi Pro League was represented by four teams and soared into joint-sixth spot - level with the EFL Championship - after the league's explosive summer transfer window.
All four clubs are owned by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, who also own Newcastle - splashing a combined £685.3m on new recruits this summer, according to Transfermarkt figures.