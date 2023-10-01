VAR in the spotlight again: The contentious decisions in Nottingham Forest's draw with Brentford

Nottingham Forest and Brentford's 1-1 draw on Sunday left VAR under the spotlight for a second consecutive day following Tottenham's acrimonious 2-1 win over Liverpool on Saturday.

PGMOL was forced to apologise to Liverpool for incorrectly disallowing Luis Diaz's goal for offside in Saturday's game and there were more VAR flashpoints at the City Ground 24 hours later.

Nicolas Dominguez's header cancelled out Christian Norgaard's goal to clinch a point for Forest after they had had Moussa Niakhate sent off for a second yellow card following a VAR check.

But the result left both Forest boss Steve Cooper and Brentford's Thomas Frank feeling aggrieved about VAR's decisions, intensifying the scrutiny of officials on a turbulent Premier League weekend.

Brentford's handball penalty appeals rejected

THE INCIDENT: In first-half stoppage time, Forest's Dominguez jumps for a header with Brentford's Vitaly Janelt in the Forest box and appears to handle the ball with an arm raised above his head.

Nicolas Dominguez raises his arm towards the ball

The ball then drops towards Forest centre-back Willy Boly and bounces into his hand after Kristoffer Ajer's attempt to control it.

The ball then strikes Willy Boly on the hand

THE VAR DECISION: Brentford's penalty appeals are waved away by referee Paul Tierney and VAR do not intervene. The first of the two appeals is disregarded due to proximity, with Dominguez's hand deemed to be too close to Janelt for VAR Michael Oliver to award a penalty.

WHAT WAS SAID?

Brentford boss Thomas Frank: "I think some managers would say yes, definitely clear two penalties. I would probably say, I can see them being given, I can see them not being given."

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper: "If one or two things have gone our way, then it's about time. I haven't seen them. I haven't got a clue what handball is - even if I had seen them."

Sky Sports pundit Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink on the Dominguez incident: "You don't jump like that. If that touches his arm it should be a penalty. At the last moment he tries to pull his arm away, but, of course, his hand is going to be so close because he's jumping in the wrong way. That's not a natural jump.

"Of course it's going to be close! Players get close to each other - especially when you head the ball! You can't jump like that. You know you're going to be in trouble if the ball hits your arm. It's unnatural."

Sky Sports pundit Michael Dawson on the Dominguez incident: "If it's clear Dominguez has touched it with his arm there, Forest have got away with one. He's not got his eyes on the ball, his arms are above his head. If it is, VAR have got that wrong."

Sky Sports co-commentator Alan Smith on the Boly incident: "You never quite know with handballs, do you? It pops up and I just don't think Willy Boly can get his arm out of the way. Not for me. I think that's the right call."

Niakhate gets second yellow for Wissa foul

THE INCIDENT: Having already been booked in the first half, Niakhate fouls Yoane Wissa from behind as the Brentford striker runs forward on the break.

THE VAR DECISION: The referee awards the free-kick and then brandishes the second yellow card following a VAR check, with replays showing Niakhate's studs landed on the back of Wissa's calf.

WHAT WAS SAID?

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper: "We all want referees to be at the level. They are obviously going through a difficult time. They really needed a clear and concise performance today but, unfortunately, they've raised more questions.

"I didn't feel it was a second yellow. The first one [yellow] I'm annoyed at Moussa about as he didn't need to lunge in.

"The second one you need a bit of common sense and game know-how to make the right decision. I have no doubt that, if he didn't give a yellow, you wouldn't have mentioned it to me. Of course it's accidental."

Sky Sports co-commentator Alan Smith: "Oh dear. He comes right down on the calf. It's an honest enough attempt to win the ball but when you're the wrong side like that…"

Wissa felled by Turner but no penalty given

THE INCIDENT: Wissa puts Matt Turner under pressure in his own box and wins the ball before being brought down by the Forest goalkeeper as he attempts to clear the ball too late.

THE VAR DECISION: The incident is checked by VAR but they do not deem it a penalty and play continues.

Turner's late clearance saw him make contact with Wissa

Brentford boss Thomas Frank: "It's a clear penalty. I think, unfortunately, that's a mistake from VAR. Unfortunately our players are too honest. Maybe we need to be a little bit more wise than that. But I won't say that to my players, I like honest players."

Sky Sports pundit Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink: "The goalkeeper misjudges it and kicks the striker. If he doesn't misjudge it, Wissa can go and score. How that is not a penalty, I'm bemused. This is a penalty. One hundred, million per cent, it's a penalty. No discussion."

Sky Sports pundit Michael Dawson: "Anywhere else on the pitch, that is a free-kick. I would agree that Brentford got the wrong end of the decision."

Luis Diaz's goal for Liverpool at Tottenham on Saturday was incorrectly disallowed for offside after the VAR mistakenly believed the on-field decision had been to award the goal.

The PGMOL admitted immediately after Tottenham's 2-1 win that "a significant human error occurred" when Diaz's strike was ruled out, adding: "This was a clear and obvious factual error and should have resulted in the goal being awarded through VAR intervention."

It was initially believed that VAR Darren England had failed to check whether a Tottenham defender had played Diaz onside by drawing the on-screen lines.

But, in a remarkable twist, it has now emerged the VAR incorrectly thought the on-field decision was that a goal had been awarded, when in fact it had not been.

This resulted in England, despite realising that Diaz was onside, relaying a message of 'check complete' and the goal being ruled out.