Nottingham Forest 1-1 Brentford: Nicolas Dominguez leveller gives hosts a point following Moussa Niakhate red

Nicolas Dominguez's goal on his home debut secured a 1-1 draw for 10-player Nottingham Forest against Brentford at the City Ground in another game which featured VAR flashpoints.

Dominguez guided a looping header over Brentford goalkeeper Mark Flekken in the second half only seven minutes after Christian Norgaard had nodded the visitors in front.

Norgaard's goal, headed in from Mathias Jensen's free-kick, came directly after Moussa Niakhate had been shown a second yellow card for a studs-up foul on Yoanne Wissa following a VAR check.

Just 24 hours after Tottenham's acrimonious win over Liverpool, the VAR officials once again found themselves in the spotlight, rejecting two Brentford penalty appeals in first-half stoppage time, including an apparent handball by Dominguez, who appeared to make contact with the ball when raising his arm during an aerial challenge.

Brentford then saw a third penalty shout turned down when Wissa went to ground having been caught by Matt Turner when making a challenge on the Forest goalkeeper inside the box. "That was a clear penalty," said Brentford boss Thomas Frank afterwards.

The hosts survived those scares and then held out for 13 minutes of stoppage time, with debutant Murillo clearing a Brentford shot off the line to help clinch a battling draw which moves Steve Cooper's side up a place to 11th and extends the 13th-placed Bees' winless run to seven games in all competitions.

Should Brentford have had a first-half penalty?



"VAR - under a lot of scrutiny and pressure after yesterday - are saying because his hand is so close they wouldn't give a penalty."







"Of course his hand is going to be so close because he's jumping in the wrong way. That's not a natural jump."







"If it's clear Dominguez has touched it with his arm there, Forest have got away with one. He's not got his eyes on the ball, his arms are above his head. If it is, VAR have got that wrong."

Player ratings Nottingham Forest: Turner (6), Aurier (6), Boly (7), Murillo (8), Niakhate (4), Dominguez (7), Mangala (7), Sangare (7), Elanga (6), Hudson-Odoi (6), Awoniyi (6).



Subs: Toffolo (7), Gibbs-White (7), Kouyate (6), Origi (6), Wood (6).



Brentford: Flekken (5), Collins (7), Pinnock (7), Ajer (7), Hickey (6), Jensen (7), Norgaard (7), Lewis-Potter (7), Janelt (7), Mbeumo (6), Wissa (6).



Subs: Onyeka (6), Ghoddos (6), Maupay (6), Olakigbe (n/a), Roerslev (n/a)



Player of the match:Murillo

How Forest fought back amid VAR drama

Before all the drama of the second half, there was a tepid first period, but the VAR officials were busy throughout. In the eighth minute, they correctly ruled Taiwo Awoniyi offside after he had turned in Murillo's header from close-range.

Team news Nottingham Forest: Steve Cooper handed a debut to Murillo in defence and surprisingly dropped midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White to the bench.

Brentford: Thomas Frank only made one change from Brentford's loss to Everton, with Kristoffer Ajer coming in for Mads Roerslev.

Their second big call, in first-half stoppage time, was more dubious. After Vitaly Janelt had forced a smart save from Matt Turner, Dominguez was seen raising an arm to the ball during an aerial challenge with the Brentford midfielder in the Forest box.

Dominguez appeared to handle the ball in the process, but VAR insisted his arm was too close for them to award a penalty. The loose ball then struck Boly on the hand, with the officials again deciding to play on, deeming him to have also been too close.

VAR was back at the heart of things soon after the break when the officials decided not to penalise Forest goalkeeper Matt Turner after he appeared to bring down Wissa after the striker had tackled him inside the box.

Niakhate's red card came soon after that. The defender, who had been booked in the first half, planted his studs on the back of Wissa's leg, with referee Paul Tierney showing a second yellow card following a VAR check.

Forest's red card was compounded when Norgaard nodded home Jensen's free-kick, but the goal sparked a response from the hosts, with substitutes Morgan Gibbs-White and Harry Toffolo combining and Dominguez then heading expertly over Flekken.

Brentford had the better of the closing stages and created a succession of chances but could not make their player advantage count as Forest defended resolutely.

Gibbs-White made a sensational last-ditch tackle on Bryan Mbeumo, Murillo hacked substitute Michael Olakigbe's low shot off the line, and Boly then managed to get enough of a block on a Neal Maupay shot to send it narrowly over the bar.

Frank: Turner on Wissa was 'clear penalty'

Brentford boss Thomas Frank did not feel too aggrieved by the handball penalty calls in first half going against them but felt Turner's follow-through on Wissa should have seen his side awarded a spot kick.

"I think some managers would say yes, definitely clear two penalties," he said of the first two penalty appeals. "I would probably say, I can see them being given. I can see them not being given.

"But I think there's one that's more clear," he added of the Wissa appeal. "Is that the next question?! That's a clear one."

Sky Sports pundit Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink agreed with the Bees boss. "Turner misjudges it and kicks Wissa," he said. "If he doesn't kick him he can go and score.

"How that is not a penalty? I'm bemused. This is a penalty. A hundred, million per cent. No discussion."

