Tom Lockyer collapsed in the 58th minute of Luton's match against Bournemouth last weekend; Luton captain was taken to hospital; the game was later called off with the score level at 1-1; date for replay yet to be decided

Premier League confirms Bournemouth vs Luton to be replayed in full after Tom Lockyer cardiac arrest

Luton and Bournemouth's players and staff return to the pitch to applaud fans after their Premier League match was abandoned due to Tom Lockyer's collapse on the pitch.

Bournemouth vs Luton will be replayed in full after the on-field cardiac arrest suffered by Luton captain Tom Lockyer last weekend, the Premier League has confirmed.

Lockyer collapsed in the 59th minute of Saturday's match after he suffered a cardiac arrest, which subsequently resulted in the game being abandoned.

The rescheduled game will take place later in the season on a date still to be decided.

A Premier League statement added: "The decision to abandon the match in the 59th minute was made collectively between the match officials, players, managers from both clubs and the Premier League.

"The league would like to thank the medical staff and all those involved for their swift actions in responding to what was an extremely upsetting situation for everyone.

"We wish Tom a continued recovery and our thoughts are with him, his family and all those at Luton Town FC."

Luton said on Sunday that Lockyer remained in hospital undergoing tests and scans, but added they would not provide a "running commentary" on the health of their defender.

When Lockyer collapsed, Luton manager Rob Edwards immediately ran onto the pitch at the Vitality Stadium to usher his players away and allow medical staff and paramedics to administer treatment.

Image: Rob Edwards led his players off the pitch as Tom Lockyer received treatment

Play was suspended as players and officials moved to the side of the pitch before heading back to the changing rooms a few minutes later.

Lockyer was then stretchered off, surrounded by medical staff. After a stoppage of around 25 minutes, the game was called off by referee Simon Hooper.

The incident brought back painful memories from May's Championship final, when Lockyer was stretchered off after collapsing on the pitch in the 11th minute.

Image: Luton Town's players waited on the sideline while team-mate Tom Lockyer (not pictured) received treatment after collapsing on the pitch

Lockyer had suffered an atrial fibrillation, but recovered in hospital and underwent surgery. He was given the all clear to continue playing after Luton were promoted to the Premier League.

Following the abandonment, Edwards led his players in a walk around the pitch, applauding both sets of fans.

Moments before Lockyer's collapse, Bournemouth had equalised through Dominic Solanke to make it 1-1. Luton had taken an early lead through Elijah Adebayo.

Lockyer had made 15 appearances in all competitions before Saturday's match.