Premier League predictions: Arsenal to beat Fulham, Tottenham to slip up vs Bournemouth

Our in-form tipster Jones Knows has got you covered for the upcoming football feast as he offers his insight across another exciting Premier League fixture list.

Any winners for Jones Knows? Mario Lemina to score first (22/1)

Bruno Guimaraes card (3/1)

Solanke to score & Bournemouth win (5/2)

Olise to score or assist (15/8)

Zinchenko to make +1 fouls (5/4)

Over 3.5 goals in Brighton vs Spurs (Evens)

Over 2.5 goals in Sheff Utd vs Luton (10/11)

Fulham vs Arsenal, Sunday 2pm, live on Sky Sports

Image: Fulham vs Arsenal

The frustrations regarding Arsenal's declining attacking numbers can be seen through Martin Odegaard's increased fouls committed numbers. He's added a bit more bite to his game off the ball this season anyway so this bonus frustration from a lack of goals and assists provided by him lately is only going to help his fouls number remain higher than what the market expects.

He's made 12 fouls in his last eight starts, making two or more in four of those appearances. In a game Arsenal will be in 'win ugly' mode for, the 2/1 with Sky Bet on the Norwegian making two or more fouls has a chance of landing.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-2

Tottenham vs Bournemouth, Sunday 2pm

For anyone that watched Tottenham defend at Brighton on Thursday, the 3/1 with Sky Bet on a Bournemouth win is going to be hard to resist.

Emerson Royal and Ben Davies are obviously very good at football but asking them to play an aggressive high line and pass the ball out at every opportunity is simply a recipe for chaos. They are going to put under intense pressure from a confident and streamlined Cherries outfit that are unbeaten in eight games, winning six. The away win looks good enough on it's own but with Dominic Solanke is such great nick, scoring nine goals in his last eight, adding him to score into the bet to generate a 11/2 shot makes perfect sense.

Image: Dominic Solanke can score again at Spurs

SCORE PREDICTION: 2-3

Liverpool vs Newcastle, Monday 8pm, live on Sky Sports

Image: Liverpool vs Newcastle

Eddie Howe admitted Newcastle will have to be "near perfect" to leave Anfield with a result. Back-to-back defeats to Luton and Nottingham Forest has left the Toon in a sticky spot and Howe has called for a reaction. Reading between the lines, there's a sense that Newcastle will be going back to basics in attempt to stifle Jurgen Klopp's side. Perhaps in the style that Manchester United resorted to? Low block and try to hit on the counter.

If that's the case then Liverpool's corner count could be the value with Newcastle happy to force them down the channels. Against similar tactics at home against Everton, Manchester United and West Ham, Liverpool won 12 corners in all three games. That is a 12/1 shot with Sky Bet to happen again with the 10 or more corner line at 7/2 also likely to be a runner.

SCORE PREDICTION: 2-0

West Ham vs Brighton, Tuesday 8pm, live on Sky Sports

Image: West Ham United vs Brighton and Hove Albion

In a world where the likes of Roberto De Zerbi receive rave reviews for their attack-minded and exciting brand of football, David Moyes is showing that being able to win playing a pragmatic style still has a place in the modern game.

West Ham aren't going to win any entertainment awards but their ability to soak up pressure and create big moments in attack with their talented individuals is proving to be a pain in the backside for teams, like Brighton, who want to open the game up. I think that tactic can work again, like it did in the reverse fixture where West Ham countered their way to a 3-1 win at the Amex in August.

I can't quite trust them though at the prices with just 7/5 with Sky Bet available on a home win so an under goals play is the desired method of attack in the hope West Ham will turn this into a scrappy affair. The 'no' in the both teams to score market does stand out at 6/4 with Sky Bet considering it's a bet that would've landed in five of West Ham's last six matches.

SCORE PREDICTION: 2-0