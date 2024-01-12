Kylian Mbappe, Marcus Rashford, Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham: Who has the highest transfer value?

Real Madrid and England midfielder Jude Bellingham currently has the highest transfer value in football at more than £230m, according to research carried out by the International Centre for Sports Studies (CIES).

The list estimates player values by considering performance, age and contracts, which explains why Kylian Mbappe (£91.3m) has plunged to No 27 in the chart - with his deal at Paris Saint-Germain set to expire this summer.

The rankings suggest Bellingham has doubled his value in six months after hitting new heights since his £115m summer move from Borussia Dortmund to Madrid - currently topping the LaLiga scoring charts with 13 goals.

Manchester City goal sensation Erling Haaland is next up with a valuation of £216.1m, ahead of Bellingham's team-mates Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo.

Arsenal's key attacking trio of Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martelli all make the top 11, joined by City's Phil Foden and Julian Alvarez.

Other Premier League stars valued in excess of £100m include Dominik Szoboszlai, Marcus Rashford, Enzo Fernández, Rodri, Darwin Nunez, Bruno Guimaraes, Kai Havertz, Alexis Mac Allister, Cole Palmer, William Saliba, Declan Rice, Alexander Isak, Cody Gakpo, Dejan Kulusevski and Jeremy Doku.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch every angle of Alejandro Garnacho's beautiful overhead kick for Manchester United against Everton as his strike helped the Red Devils to a 3-0 win.

Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund are the top-ranked players representing Manchester United - despite the pair scoring only four league goals between them this season - followed by Alejandro Garnacho, Bruno Fernandes and Antony.

Arsenal stopper Aaron Ramsdale, who lost his No 1 shirt to David Raya this term, also makes a surprise inclusion at No 73, while struggling Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson weighs in at No 62.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Man City top clubs | Premium price for English talent

More than half of the top-100 list features players representing Premier League clubs (51) - more than twice as many players from the next most represented league, LaLiga (20) in Spain, followed by the German Bundesliga (12), Serie A in Italy (eight), Ligue 1 in France, Primera Liga in Portugal (both four) and the Brazilian Serie A.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

A table-topping 11 players from Manchester City feature in the rankings, with title-challengers Arsenal next on the list with nine.

El Clasico rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid are next up, while Premier League powerhouses Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United are among the top clubs.

High-flying Brighton (four) also feature in the top 10 - despite Roberto De Zerbi's side offloading numerous top stars in recent transfer windows - with Evan Ferguson, Kaoru Mitoma, Joao Pedro and on-loan Barcelona star Ansu Fati making the grade.

Premier League clubs Aston Villa, Newcastle and Tottenham also feature in the rankings.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Is there a premium for English talent? The rankings suggest there is. A table-topping 13 players represent England - with uncapped Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon among the list - followed by Brazil (12), France (11), Spain (10) and Portugal (nine).

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Follow the January transfer window

The winter transfer window is now open and will close at 11pm in England and midnight in Scotland on Thursday 1 February, 2024.

To ensure harmonisation with the major leagues in Europe, the closing dates were set following discussions with the EFL, DFL, Serie A, LaLiga, and LFP, who will all close their summer and winter windows on 1 September and 1 February respectively.

Keep up to date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms, while you can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News, including daily transfer shows, and listen to our Transfer Talk podcast.