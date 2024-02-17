Premier League predictions: Man Utd to beat Luton and Everton to grab valuable MNF win

Our tipster Jones Knows sprinkles his analysis and betting advice across an exciting Premier League weekend, tipping Man Utd to beat Luton.

Image: Watch free Premier League highlights on the Sky Sports app

Luton vs Manchester United, Sunday 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports

Luton Town

Manchester United Sunday 18th February 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

It's very difficult to back against Manchester United in these types of matches when you consider their near-perfect record away from home against teams that finished in the bottom 11 places of the Premier League last season or are predicted to be there this season. Since the start of last season, they have taken 40 points from 48 available against such opposition and conceded just eight goals in those 16 matches.

It's rarely pretty on the eye or convincing, though, meaning Luton are fancied to cause United problems with their unique style. We can profit from this by heading to the corner markets. Rob Edwards' team look a fantastic bet to win more corners than United at a juicy 11/8 with Sky Bet.

Regular readers will know all about how the Luton corner lines have spiked recently to the extent that they've won more corners than the opposition in seven of their last eight matches across all competitions. The aggregate corner count over those fixtures reads Luton 64-29 Opposition. A pummelling.

United's low corner count in away fixtures against bottom-half teams also offers further confidence behind a Luton corner win. In their last 15 matches against bottom-half teams on the road, United have won just four of the corner counts with the aggregate score reading Man Utd 64-88 Opposition. They've also only won six or more corners in just two of those 15 fixtures. The lines look all wrong, so there's huge value to be had backing Luton to win the corner count.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Manchester United defender Harry Maguire is expecting a 'positive effect' from the arrival of Jim Ratcliffe at Manchester United.

Everton vs Crystal Palace, Monday 8pm, live on Sky Sports

Everton

Crystal Palace Monday 19th February 6:30pm Kick off 8:00pm

At the time of writing, there's so many unknowns regarding Crystal Palace's team news and managerial situation. That makes putting together a sensible and measured prediction almost impossible. If the likes of Marc Guehi, Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze are all out and the manager situation remains up in the air, Everton should be taking advantage at 7/10 with Sky Bet for the home win but if an announcement comes that ex-Eintracht Frankfurt boss Oliver Glasner taking over, as reported by Sky in Germany, then it changes everything. Unless the picture becomes clearer, I'll be sitting it out.

SCORE PREDICTION: 2-0

Get Sky Sports on WhatsApp!

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!

Find out more here