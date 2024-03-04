Jamie Carragher says Sheffield United first half vs Arsenal in Premier League a 'disgrace' and 'worst-ever'

Jamie Carragher branded Sheffield United's first half against Arsenal as a "disgrace" and the worst he had ever seen.

Title-chasing Arsenal dismantled the rock-bottom Blades at Bramall Lane on Monday Night Football with a 6-0 victory, scoring five times inside the opening 39 minutes to equal the joint-largest leading margin at half-time in a Premier League match.

Sheffield United also became the first team in English football history to concede five goals in four consecutive home games across all competitions, leaving Carragher scathing of their approach.

"That first half from Sheffield United was a disgrace," he said. "It's one of the most one-sided games of football I've ever seen.

"To consider you come into this game on the back of losing two Premier League home games 5-0, that's shocking - it really is. It's probably one of the worst performances I've ever seen.

Image: Arsenal smashed Sheffield United for six to move within two points of the top of the Premier League

"I can't think of anything worse I've ever seen in a half of football than that.

"Whatever Chris Wilder decides to do [going forward] he's going to be sat on the bench terrified that he's going to have more games like that.

"You actually look at Sheffield United and, in some ways, they almost had a better team last season in the Championship.

"You can talk about Chris Wilder, the players but you can also look at the ownership as well with what happened in the summer losing two of their best players (Sander Berge, Iliman Ndiaye). They were just not equipped for the Premier League.

"I don't think any team whether you're in the Premier League, League Two or the Conference, would expect Arsenal to be 5-0 up at half-time. That's not acceptable."

Sheffield United are 11 points adrift of safety at the bottom of the Premier League.

Wilder: A damaged group of players

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder doesn't blame fans for leaving Bramall Lane during Arsenal's 6-0 win over the Blades and explains everyone at the club is hurting from their poor home form

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder told Sky Sports:

"The boys are a damaged group of players, they have had some bad defeats and they are hurting. There were some disappointing performances all over the park and when you're not at a level that gives you half a chance, you're going to get punished brutally. They were in a different league, different planet from us. We couldn't lay a glove on them and that's why they're in their position in the best league in the world.

"And in the best domestic league in the world you have to be right at it in terms of a consistency point of view, everything, a conditioning point of view - you have to be spot on. Because there are some top teams who will take you to pieces. The gulf is huge and it was definitely shown tonight.

"They shouldn't need to be motivated. They're professional footballers, we all get paid very, very well. We need to be at a level where we motivate ourselves. What I need to do, I'm not so sure. The lead-up to the game was pretty good, we talk about it internally about the feel of the game before in terms of a game plan but it goes out the window when you make elementary mistakes.

"We're hurting on behalf of the football club, because the performances over the last three or four games are nowhere near where they're supposed to be to give us a chance of getting results."

How Arsenal destroyed Sheff Utd inside 39 minutes...

5 mins: Odegaard sweeps home

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Martin Odegaard gives the Gunners an early lead against Sheffield United

Bukayo Saka had already hit the crossbar before Arsenal grabbed the opener when Rice pulled the ball back from the byline and Martin Odegaard swept home from close range.

13 mins: Bogle scores own goal

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jayden Bogle scores an own goal after some brilliant work from Bukayo Saka

Soon it was two as Saka skinned Auston Trusty on the right and squared the ball into the middle where Jayden Bogle turned into his own net.

15 mins: Martinelli strike prompts early exits

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gabriel Martinelli makes it three, as the Gunners are in full control at Bramall Lane

Just two minutes later Gabriel Martinelli scored Arsenal's third with a left-footed shot that took a deflection on its way in to send some Sheffield United fans heading for the exits.

17 mins: Wilder makes early change

Blades boss Chris Wilder made one of the earliest tactical changes in Premier League history by replacing Oliver Norwood with Ben Osborn.

25 mins: Havertz fires in the fourth

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sheffield United fans can be seen leaving Bramall Lane, as Kai Havertz adds a fourth after just 25 minutes

Sheffield United lasted 10 minutes before conceding again, losing possession in their own half which allowed Havertz to finish clinically into the bottom corner and send more Blades fans home early.

39 mins: Rice adds a fifth

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Declan Rice adds a fifth for the Gunners against Sheffield United

The hosts held out for longer this time but couldn't stop the inevitable when Saka reached the byline. He pulled the ball back for Rice to slot home and complete the first-half rout.

The stats that shame Sheff Utd...

Arsenal went five goals ahead of Sheffield United by the 39th minute, which is the earliest an away side has had a five-goal margin in Premier League history.

This is the fourth time this season that Sheffield United have lost a home league game by at least five goals, becoming the first side in a top-flight season to do so.

Sheffield United are the first side in English league football to lose three consecutive home league games by at least a 5+ goal margin.

Jayden Bogle's own goal was the fifth time Sheffield United have put the ball through their own net in the Premier League this season, more than any other side in the competition in 2023-24.

Anthony Joshua's heavyweight showdown with Francis Ngannou takes place on Friday March 8, live on Sky Sports Box Office with the main event expected around 11pm.

Book Joshua vs Ngannou now!