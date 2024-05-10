 Skip to content
Analysis

Ref Watch: Manchester Utd vs Arsenal 2004 special - Would VAR have saved The Invincibles?

Should Ruud van Nistelrooy have seen red? Were United fortunate to win a penalty? Dermot Gallagher settles a near 20-year debate; watch Man Utd vs Arsenal live on Sky Sports Premier League from 3.30pm on Sunday; kick-off 4.30pm

Dermot Gallagher

Former Premier League referee

Friday 10 May 2024 11:59, UK

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Highlights of the infamous match from Old Trafford that ended Arsenal’s 49-match unbeaten run. The game will also live long in the memory for the post-match tunnel brawl that became known as ‘Pizzagate'

Should Ruud van Nistelrooy have seen red? Were Manchester United fortunate to win a penalty? Dermot Gallagher settles a near 20-year debate raging since Arsenal's Invincibles were vanquished.

United ended Arsenal's long unbeaten run back in October 2004 as goals from Van Nistelrooy and Wayne Rooney secured the points for Sir Alex Ferguson's side against his old foe Arsene Wenger.

Manchester United
Arsenal

Sunday 12th May 3:30pm Kick off 4:30pm

The Gunners had gone 49 league games unbeaten - a run stretching back to a 3-2 home defeat against Leeds in May 2003 - but it was ended in controversial fashion against the club's then-fierce rivals.

VAR chief Mike Riley was the man in the middle that day, so how would the new technology have interpreted events on that famous afternoon amid the white-hot atmosphere at Old Trafford?

Dermot Gallagher runs the rule over the most contentious flashpoints...

Oct 24, 2004: Manchester United 2-0 Arsenal

INCIDENT: Ruud van Nistelrooy leaves his studs on Ashley Cole during the first half. The Dutchman does not win the ball, and the challenge takes place directly in front of the assistant referee, but goes unpunished.

DERMOT'S VERDICT: Red card. Manchester United should have been reduced to 10 men.

DERMOT SAYS: "He subsequently got a three-match ban for serious foul play, so I would suggest it should be a red card.

"It wasn't a nice tackle, but it's gone unseen because Ashley Cole is the wrong side of Mike Riley. He's blocked him off, but Van Nistelrooy has raked him down the front. It should have been a red card."

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 24: l-r Dennis Bergkamp, Patrick Viera, Sol Campbell and Edu show their dissapointment after Wayne Rooneys goal during the FA Barclays Premiership match between Manchester United and Arsenal at Old Trafford on October 24, 2004 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Dennis Bergkamp;Patrick Viera;Sol Campbell;Edu
Image: Arsenal's run of 49 league games undefeated came to an end in Manchester

INCIDENT: Rio Ferdinand collides with Fredrik Ljungberg as the Swedish midfielder looked to run clean through on goal. Riley waved play on.

DERMOT'S VERDICT: Open to interpretation...

DERMOT SAYS: "Is it a foul? That's the key issue. Mike thought it was shoulder to shoulder, he thinks he's used his body strength and barged him over.

"They are side by side, so once he doesn't give a foul, you play on. If you give a foul, it's going to be a red card."

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 24: Wayne Rooney of Manchester United clashes with Patrick Vieira of Arsenal during the Barclays Premiership match between Manchester United and Arsenal at Old Trafford on October 24, 2004 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Chris Coleman/Manchester United via Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Wayne Rooney;Patrick Vieira
Image: Wayne Rooney exchanges words with Patrick Vieira in October 2004

INCIDENT: The big one. Sol Campbell is penalised for a foul inside the box on Wayne Rooney with the score locked at 0-0. Riley has no hesitation, pointing to the spot to award United the chance to take the lead.

DERMOT'S VERDICT: No penalty.

DERMOT SAYS: "Every referee will look back and think, 'if I could change one decision, what would it have been?' I know what mine is, and I think in all honesty, if Mike could change one decision in his refereeing career, it would be this.

"He thought Sol Campbell dangled a leg and Rooney's gone over, but he hasn't got that side-on view that we've got. It's not a foul."

Riley found himself in the eye of a storm as United ended the Invincibles' run
Image: Riley found himself in the eye of a storm as United ended the Invincibles' run

INCIDENT: Gary Neville scythes down Jose Antonio Reyes from behind in the first half as Arsenal look to break. Neville claims he won the ball.

DERMOT'S VERDICT: Foul, possibly a yellow card.

DERMOT SAYS: "It's a foul but it's not a red card. Anybody who suggests that's a red card, even today with the game having changed and it's easier to pick up red cards, is wrong.

"That's definitely not a sending-off as he's genuinely made an attempt to win the ball. It's possibly a yellow card, but nothing more."

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger (right) has a word with match referee Mike Riley after his team's defeat against Manchester United in the Barclays Premiership match at Old Trafford, Manchester. THIS PICTURE CAN ONLY BE USED WITHIN THE CONTEXT OF AN EDITORIAL FEATURE. NO WEBSITE/INTERNET USE UNLESS SITE IS REGISTERED WITH FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION PREMIER LEAGUE.
Image: Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has a word with Riley

