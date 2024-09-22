Arsenal or Manchester City for the Premier League title? Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville assess the challengers

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher says Manchester City have the edge over Arsenal in the Premier League title race this season.

John Stones scored a dramatic 98th-minute equaliser to deny Arsenal a statement victory at the Etihad on Sunday in a feisty 2-2 draw that saw Leandro Trossard sent off in first-half stoppage time.

City have won the last four titles, an unprecedented feat, with Arsenal runners-up for the last two seasons.

Arsenal are the first side to take points off City this season, but Pep Guardiola's side have a two-point advantage after five games and Carragher expects them to pip the Gunners to the title once again.

"I just look at that attack Manchester City have got, and Kevin De Bruyne wasn't playing today - I know Martin Odegaard doesn't play to be fair as well - but I just think they've got a little bit more in those attacking areas," the Sky Sports pundit said on The Gary Neville Podcast.

"I just think they've got a little bit more, and if Arsenal had held on, it would have been a set-piece goal, and we know they're amazing at set-pieces, we saw it last week, they won the game at Tottenham, but you can't win the game on set-pieces every week.

"Sometimes it's got to [be down to] the quality of your players, or the finishing, I just think Manchester City have the edge there."

Neville on his Arsenal prediction

Gary Neville predicted Arsenal would surpass City this season and claim their first title since 2004, but Stones' late equaliser has already created doubt in his mind.

"I backed Arsenal at the start of the season because I just felt as though when a team's hunting you down, eventually they get there, more often than not, when they're getting closer and closer.

"Today felt like a monumental, defining moment in this journey that Arsenal are on, of trying to get to a league title. Two seasons ago they quite simply fell apart in the last 10 games, last season they went so close, and then you think, right, okay, they're learning, they're maturing.

"You just think, where will we be in April and May with this game? Will we be going back to that final minute, and what happened with the John Stones goal, will we be thinking that City win the title by one point, and that moment determines it?

"It's ridiculous, because there will be dropped points, and there will be mistakes, and there will be lots of victories before the end of the season, but it is that type of situation when you're up against Pep Guardiola, he makes you feel that way."

What about Liverpool?

Liverpool, the last team to stop City winning the league, are wedged between this season's two established title challengers after five games, along with Aston Villa.

The Reds were in the hunt for much of last season, but ultimately faded away and finished nine points shy of City in third.

Carragher is not expecting his former club to push on further this season after failing to bring in a player that enhances new boss Arne Slot's starting line-up.

"It'll be a little bit similar to last season, where Liverpool are just slightly behind these two teams, and improving, looking to maybe really go for it next season, when the manager knows everything about his squad, and he knows exactly who he wants to bring in, because he hasn't really bought anyone.

"Chiesa is more of a squad player, they bought a goalkeeper from Valencia, Giorgi Mamardashvili, that's more for next season, so it's still last season's team. I still think Liverpool are the third-best team."