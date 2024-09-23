Erling Haaland: Man City striker to face no retrospective punishment over Arsenal incidents in 2-2 draw

Erling Haaland will face no retrospective punishment for throwing the ball at Gabriel's head during Man City's feisty 2-2 draw with Arsenal on Sunday.

In a dramatic finale to the game, Haaland threw the ball at the back of Gabriel's head after John Stones scored City's stoppage-time equaliser, but the FA cannot get involved because the incident was reviewed by the VAR John Brooks at the time.

Brooks decided it was not an act of violent conduct and so not worthy of a red card, and the VAR cannot intervene to recommend a booking.

So, there was no on-field sanction and Haaland will face no further punishment from the FA.

Sky Sports News also understands Manchester City and Arsenal will face no retrospective punishment from the FA for their conduct during the enthralling encounter at the Etihad Stadium.

Whilst the FA disciplinary team reviews each contentious incident in all games every weekend, it's thought there was no single incident on the field or on the touchline in the draw between Man City and Arsenal that is worthy of further FA action.

What else did Haaland get up to against Arsenal?

Haaland angered several Arsenal players with his antics towards the end of the 2-2 draw and also after the game.

He also had words for Arsenal Mikel Arteta at full-time at the Etihad - just one of a number of fiery exchanges during the contest..

