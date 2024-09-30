Ref Watch: Dermot Gallagher assesses Premier League incidents at Man Utd, Arsenal, Chelsea and more

Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher is back to assess the controversial moments from the weekend's action.

INCIDENT: Man Utd captain Bruno Fernandes was shown a straight red card for catching Tottenham's James Maddison on the lower leg with a high challenge, despite slipping before he did so.

DERMOT SAYS: "I don't think the referee can see it. He can't see the challenge happen. It's a glancing blow down the leg. He has an optical illusion; a more palatable decision would have been a yellow card.

SUE SMITH SAYS: "Never a red. He slips and touches him with his heel. There's no force in it and it's not endangering the opponent. It's definitely not a red card. Yellow card at most."

INCIDENT: Man Utd appeal for a penalty when the ball appears to strike the arm of Cristian Romero in the area, but nothing is given.

DERMOT SAYS: "It hits his chest first. It comes off his chest onto his arm. It's not a handball and it happens quickly."

INCIDENT: Gabriel Martinelli puts Arsenal in front at home to Leicester and the goal stands, despite Leicester feeling they should have been awarded a free-kick in the build-up.

DERMOT SAYS: "The referee quite clearly says there's no foul. The game goes on and they score, but it goes on a long time. VAR, in my mind, has no right to go back and re-referee that situation. The on-field referee's call was no foul and he's so close."

INCIDENT: Arsenal's Riccardo Calafiori escapes a second booking for a challenge on Leicester's Facundo Buonanotte. In fact, the latter is shown a yellow card for gesturing for the Italian to be booked.

DERMOT SAYS: "Interesting, this, because this is the third incident we've seen like this this season where they've come out and said it's not breaking up a promising attack because Thomas Partey would mop the ball up.

"We saw it on the opening day of the season with Wes Burns of Ipswich and with Will Hughes for Crystal Palace a few weeks ago. They have been hard, fast and consistent on this. The only way you can give him a second yellow is if the referee thinks it's a yellow card in its own right."

INCIDENT: Leicester's Oliver Skipp escapes a booking, first for a foul on Martinelli and, after being booked for an unrelated incident, escapes a second yellow for a foul on Bukayo Saka.

DERMOT SAYS: "The first one is possibly a yellow, but the referee didn't give it and we can't go back and say he should have had a yellow earlier - it's the other way around. If you're on a yellow card and that occurs, it can get missed, but it can't get missed before the second one has happened.

"I don't think the second one is a yellow card because he [Saka] has pushed the ball so far away, Skipp is not breaking up a promising attack. It's just unfortunate. We're looking at football through a microscope so much now that every single incident is looked at so forensically - do we really want every challenge to be a yellow card?"

INCIDENT: Referee Jarred Gillett awarded a penalty as Man City goalkeeper Ederson brought down Newcastle's Anthony Gordon in the box.

DERMOT SAYS: "I thought penalty. I can't see what else he can give. I can't imagine another referee making a different decision but it's not a red card. I think he catches him with his arm on his left leg."

SUE SMITH SAYS: "I think it was soft. I don't think there was much contact. Gordon actually stubs his toe."

INCIDENT: Man City's Kyle Walker challenges Newcastle's Joelinton and appears to take him down in the box. No penalty follows on this occasion

DERMOT SAYS: "I just think it's physical contact. It's side by side and he's done enough to ease him out."

DEAN ASHTON SAYS: "I think side by side in that position, as a defender you want to protect that space, I think you should be allowed to do it."

INCIDENT: Chelsea are awarded a penalty after Jadon Sancho gets caught in between Brighton's Carlos Baleba and Georginio Rutter.

DERMOT SAYS: "It's a clumsy challenge. They don't get the ball, the referee's got a great view and it's a penalty. VAR would never, ever intervene here."

INCIDENT: Chelsea wanted Brighton reduced to 10 players when Pervis Estupinan brought down Noni Madueke as he rampaged forward. Adam Webster's position seemingly saved his team-mate from being sent off.

DERMOT SAYS: "Is it an obvious goalscoring opportunity? I think not; I think it's possible. And once it's possible, it can't be a red card. Is it a yellow card? I think yes because he drags him back, he doesn't go to trip him; he grabs him with his hands. Estupinan didn't go with his feet, so you can't say he went to play the ball."

INCIDENT: Already on a yellow card for a cynical push on Youri Tielemans, Ipswich midfielder Sam Morsy catches Jaden Philogene with a late challenge on the top of the foot and escapes a second booking.

DERMOT SAYS: "I have a theory on this. He's lucky to stay on the pitch. A little bit earlier he fouls Tielemans. He could have well got a second yellow for that second challenge."

INCIDENT: Everton's James Tarkowski catches Jean-Philippe Mateta with a firm challenge. He is adjudged to have got enough of the ball first.

DERMOT SAYS: "I think he is lucky. He jumps in. He does get some of the ball but the fact he jumps in and gets the man. Tough call but for me, it's a penalty."

DEAN ASHTON SAYS: "He gets contact on the ball. I think the defender has the right to go and challenge for the ball."

INCIDENT: Wolves' Nelson Semedo holds Liverpool's Diogo Jota in the box resulting in a penalty being awarded to Arne Slot's side.

DERMOT SAYS: "Why would you do it? It's just so blatant. The referee is looking straight at it as well. Penalty."

SUE SMITH SAYS: "You're giving the ref a decision to make. With two arms on Jota, the referee is always going to give it."

INCIDENT: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah also appealed for a penalty after appearing to be pulled back in the box by Rayan Ait-Nouri.

DERMOT SAYS: "That's the question: is there enough in it? I think not. We can't have a situation where there's going to be no physical contact or it's not going to be the game we love. He throws his arms in the air. Not for me."

INCIDENT: VAR looks at Diogo Jota's challenge on Mario Lemina. He's given a yellow card for treading on his ankle from behind.

DERMOT SAYS: "A red card has to mean something, it's got to be for a dangerous challenge. It's not a serious challenge. Not a red card."

DEAN ASHTON SAYS: "I think it's a red but I think that could break his ankle. It's a horrible challenge to be on the end of. It's an accident but you've very much endangered you're opponent with that challenge."