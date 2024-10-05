Premier League hits and misses: Liverpool show they are serious title contenders as Man City show their flaws

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool

Arne Slot has made the best-ever start by a Liverpool manager by winning nine of his first 10 games - but did the 1-0 victory at Crystal Palace strengthen their title credentials or perhaps show why they remain a work in progress behind favourites Man City and Arsenal?

Their best traits were all on show during the first hour, with Ryan Gravenberch setting the tempo, the wide players a threat and creating chances for Diogo Jota in the middle. On the rare occasions Palace got the ball Liverpool's rock-solid defence shut them out.

But the combination of Jean-Philippe Mateta's introduction and a hamstring injury to Alisson created chaos in the final stages, with Palace spurning several good openings and Virgil van Dijk perhaps fortunate to escape punishment for a pull on Marc Guehi in the box.

Yet, the unexpected cameo of Vitezslav Jaros underlined the point that this squad is full of players who can make an impact at this level. See also Curtis Jones and Kostas Tsimikas - or Wataru Endo, who received praise from Slot afterwards for the application he brought in the final minutes.

Against Wolves and in the final half hour at Palace, Liverpool have been below their best and yet still won. The blip was the defeat at home to Nottingham Forest. The only dropped points of the season. But the overall picture going into the international break is of a talented, well-coached group who should be considered very much in the mix with City and Arsenal for this title chase.

Peter Smith

Kai Havertz became the first Arsenal player since Robin van Persie to score in seven consecutive home games with his goal in the Gunners' 3-1 win over Southampton at the Emirates Stadium.

With four goals in the Premier League and six in all competitions this season, he looks well on track to fulfil Mikel Arteta's prediction that he will hit the hallowed 20 mark this term.

His latest effort was brilliantly taken, his finish crashing into the net off the post from Bukayo Saka's pass, providing further evidence of what Arteta describes as a change of mindset.

"His focus now is, 'I'm going to win the game, I'm going to do it', and that's a different thing," said the Arsenal boss. "He's not satisfied with what he is doing, because there is still another level for him.

"Obviously, he is surrounded by incredible players, but something has changed in him, and that confidence, you can really sense it. Now he's putting it into games and winning matches."

With regular goals added to everything else he was already giving the team, the 25-year-old has taken on even greater importance, quietening talk of Arsenal needing a striker in the process.

Nick Wright

Image: Adama Traore missed a hat-trick of chances for Fulham

Rarely do Manchester City concede a greater expected goals total than they generate, especially at home. But Fulham did not come to the Etihad to sit back and defend in a low block. They came to play.

Marco Silva's side created five big chances throughout a topsy-turvy 90 minutes, and passed up three of them as they lost 3-2. A hat-trick of opportunities fell the way of Adama Traore, responsible for nearly half (1.04) of Fulham's 2.40 xG, with fast breaks a hallmark of everything good about Silva's bold approach.

Pep Guardiola was deep in conversation with Traore, who he called "unstoppable", at the end of the game. It looked like the City boss, knowing his side were somewhat lucky, was offering counsel after the forward cost Fulham what would have inevitably been a share of the spoils - maybe more.

And it was not that Ederson was necessarily on fire. The goalkeeper got the better of Traore in two one-vs-ones but never appeared to be at full stretch.

The ploy to hurt on the counter-attack was so nearly perfect. It carved Manchester City open far more times than Guardiola would have been comfortable with. If only Traore could finish...

Laura Hunter

Is Mateo Kovacic the new Rodri? He certainly played the part against Fulham.

Ninety-eight touches of the ball, 100 per cent of tackles won, four ball recoveries and two goals - the first time he has scored more than once in a Premier League game.

In Man City's Rodri-less world, Guardiola is finding solutions, having now avoided defeat in each of their last 11 league games in which they have trailed (W9 D2).

But let's be clear, the champions are far more open than before. City conceded five big chances and a season-high 2.40 expected goals against. Were it not for Traore's profligacy, they would have almost certainly lost this game.

Food for thought for Guardiola, who promised to spend the international break "reflecting". And encouragement for the rest: Man City are no longer flawless.

Laura Hunter

It is popular for managers to declare they will stick to their principles and philosophy during a bad run of form - but Gary O'Neil has vowed to change winless Wolves.

A chastening 5-3 defeat at Brentford has proved to be the tipping point despite the success and praise his team received last season for their brave, free-flowing style.

"The proof there today is that they weren't able to carry out what we needed to. So there needs to be a rethink around how we go about things," said O'Neil.

"The fact that the players are making mistakes means there's a disconnect somewhere in understanding of what's being asked or where they need to be."

Wolves could argue their performances so far, a drubbing from Chelsea aside, had been respectable against tough opposition. Their opponents had collectively recorded an unusually high shot conversion of 20 per cent too. "We have been competitive mainly," said O'Neil.

However, it all unravelled at the back against Brentford, who could have scored 10. Wolves' expansive structure left them wide open. Their attack benefitted from it, taking 17 shots albeit with only six on target, and they had more final third entries (57) than Brentford (51).

Will O'Neil get the time to change Wolves? "Being a football manager means that you have today, definitely," he added. "And then after that, so many things can happen."

David Richardson

When you are coming up against the best defensive team statistically in the Premier League, one would think the perfect foil to that would be to play your best attackers. That layered with the fact that Crystal Palace are without a win in their first seven and are in the bottom three, not starting Jean Phillipe Mateta seems like an oversight.

Oliver Glasner started with £30m summer signing Eddie Nketiah leading the line. Given the fact that Liverpool dominated possession, the former Arsenal striker had very little of the ball but when he did receive it, Nketiah did very little to challenge Liverpool's colossal back four.

In the second half, Glasner called upon the man who has scored 17 goals in 22 games since his arrival and Palace had an outlet. Mateta created three chances in 38 minutes with Nketiah playing alongside him which adds to the confusion surrounding his exclusion.

Competition for places may have well been the reasoning behind not starting Mateta but given the fact that Palace are continuing to struggle, Glasner cannot afford to not have Mateta on the pitch.

William Bitibiri

Image: Cameron Archer's goal was just Southampton's fourth of the season - but fully deserved at the Emirates

Southampton need wins, and fast, but there is at least hope they are getting closer in the manner of their defeat at Arsenal.

Going 3-0 down in 39 minutes at Bournemouth on Monday really crystallised the fear that either Saints may be heading straight back to the Championship, or Russell Martin would soon be under pressure with a questionable line-up.

He showed more flexibility at the Emirates in shifting to a back five after a blistering opening 10 minutes from the hosts, who then took until first-half added time to force Aaron Ramsdale into a save. Arsenal created an xG of just over 1.2 by the break, but almost half of that had come in the opening seven minutes.

Martin asked even more of his players at the interval and they responded by taking the lead, and even keeping Arsenal on tenterhooks until Bukayo Saka put the game beyond doubt in the 88th minute.

This was not a side not playing for their manager, it was not a side lacking quality. It was a glimpse of what Southampton can be.

But getting up to play Arsenal is easy, it is games like their next one against Leicester which will decide their fate this season. And now there can be no excuse for not matching this performance in a fortnight.

Ron Walker

It was by no means a vintage performance from Steve Cooper's side but come the end of the season, they might look back at the 1-0 win over Bournemouth as one of the most important results of the campaign if they stay up.

The performances against heavy-hitters Tottenham, Aston Villa and Arsenal showed the Foxes could compete at this level - but it ultimately translated into just one point from the three games.

With this win, Leicester demonstrated they are capable of weathering a storm, shutting out their opponents and can ultimately walk away with three points.

Six points from seven games is a solid return, given the run of fixtures they have had, and they can now take this added confidence into the huge game against Southampton after the international break.

Patrick Rowe

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola was left scratching his head after the loss to Leicester City, as his side flattered to deceive in front of goal.

Less than a week ago at the Vitality Stadium, his players put on a masterclass of finishing against Southampton with Evanilson getting off the mark and Antoine Semenyo netting from distance.

However, their efforts this time round were a stark contrast to that display, as the Cherries wasted chance after chance in the Leicester penalty area.

Marcus Tavernier, Marcos Senesi and Dango Ouattara all came close, with two of their efforts striking the frame of the goal, but ultimately they were not efficient enough to take anything from this game.

"We are really disappointed," said midfielder Lewis Cook, who thought he had netted an equaliser only to see it ruled out for offside. "We dominated for large spells. That is football.

"Some days it just doesn't go in. We need to take them. We need some points in the next couple of games because it will be tough."

Their opportunity to break into the top half has now been squandered and after a promising start to the week, this fixture leaves a bad taste in the mouth of the players and staff heading into the international break.

Patrick Rowe

When Jarrod Bowen was left out of Lee Carsley's England squad for the forthcoming Nations League encounters with Greece and Finland, the news was not unexpected. West Ham had performed below-par in their opening six games, and Bowen's own standards had dropped.

In the 4-1 win over Ipswich, he was head and shoulders above everyone else on the pitch as Julen Lopetegui's West Ham reign got a much-needed shot in the arm.

"It's the best way [to respond]," the Spaniard said. He knows that and he is always ready to help the team and work hard and play well. That's why he's a very good player."

Bowen both scored and assisted in a Premier League game for the eighth time. Indeed, since his debut for the Hammers in February 2020 only five players have scored and assisted in more matches in the competition (Kevin De Bruyne, Mohamed Salah, Harry Kane, Bruno Fernandes and Heung-Min Son).

West Ham spent around £132m in summer transfer window - recouping around £32.5m - but started the weekend just two points clear of the relegation zone.

This win helps ease the lingering concerns around Lopetegui's appointment. It has been an uneasy start to life as West Ham boss, but this handsome win provides a timely reminder of the goalscorers in his ranks, spearheaded by the irreplaceable Bowen.

Ben Grounds

Image: Delap shows his frustration as Ipswich fell to defeat

Ipswich remain one of five Premier League teams still without a win along with current bottom three - Crystal Palace, Southampton and Wolves. Their second-half display at West Ham was as bad a 45 minutes as Kieran McKenna's side have produced so far this season.

"It ended up a disappointing day for us," the Ipswich boss said. "There was a large majority of the first half in which it was a competitive game that was evenly fought. We played some good football but we conceded poor goals which changed the momentum of the game.

"We didn't deal well enough with the direct play. The goals came from those moments so there's a lot for us to learn."

McKenna highlighted how individual mistakes contributed to a lopsided scoreline. It was a miserable return to the London Stadium too for Kalvin Phillips, whose error inside the opening minute set the tone for an uncomfortable afternoon that was cut short by his second-half substitution.

This was a reality check for Ipswich, who were given a chastening afternoon by Bowen. McKenna has impressed in the way he has carried the fight to opponents up until now, but this was a reminder that if you are not at full tilt at this level, you will get severely punished.

Ben Grounds