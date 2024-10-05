Leicester 1-0 Bournemouth: Foxes secure first Premier League win of the season thanks to Facundo Buonanotte solo effort

Leicester City clung on to a narrow 1-0 victory thanks to a stunning solo effort from Facundo Buonanotte to secure their first win of the Premier League season against Bournemouth.

The hosts started the game well and quickly made their threat count through Buonanotte, who was the brightest spark on the pitch throughout the opening stages.

The Argentina playmaker linked up well with his team-mate James Justin down the right wing, before driving into the box, dancing past a defender and smashing the ball into the roof of the net.

Jamie Vardy had a golden opportunity to double his side's lead just before half-time after being played in by a neat pass from Buonanotte, but second-guessed himself in front of goal as his shot spun wide of the target.

Team news Steve Cooper made one change to the side that lost 4-2 to Arsenal last weekend, as Jordan Ayew came in for Harry Winks.

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola also made just one alteration to the line-up that secured all three points against Southampton, as Dango Ouattara was dropped for Justin Kluivert despite scoring in the win.

Bournemouth came out from the interval well and pushed for an equaliser with both Marcos Senesi and Dango Ouattara striking the woodwork from close range.

Player ratings: Leicester: Hermansen (7), Justin (7), Faes (7), Okoli (7), Kristiansen (6), Skipp (6), Ndidi (7), Buonanotte (8), Ayew (7), Mavididi (7), Vardy (6).



Subs: Soumare (N/A), De Cordova-Reid (N/A), Fatawu (N/A), Edouard (N/A).



Bournemouth: Kepa (6), Kerkez (5), Cook (7), Senesi (7), Evanilson (5), Christie (7), Smith (6), Tavernier (6), Kluivert (5), Semenyo (7), Zabarnyi (7).



Subs: Brooks (N/A), Scott (6), Dango (6), Sinisterra (7), Unal (N/A).



Player of the Match: Facundo Buonanotte.

Lewis Cook thought he had found the elusive goal for his side after his free-kick appeared to sail past everyone and into the back of the net - only to see his celebrations cut short by the offside flag.

Brazilian forward Evanilson, who struggled to make a real impact in the game, had drifted offside and obstructed the view of Mads Hermansen in the Foxes goal.

Sky Sports' Mike Dean on Bournemouth's disallowed goal: "It's a yard offside not sure if he does touch it but he goes to head the ball anyway. He impacts the goalkeeper. It's the correct decision."

The Cherries had a total of 15 attempts but were ultimately denied by the combined effort of the back four in blue and the framework of the goal, as Steve Cooper's Leicester secured their first win since returning to the top flight.

Cooper: Dark cloud no longer looming over Leicester

Leicester boss Steve Cooper speaking to Sky Sports:

"It's always about the players and supporters. The players deserved the win and so did the fans. Great atmosphere which really helped in the second half.

"Good to get the three points and scored a brilliant goal. They are a really good team. It was a good game.

"Second half was a mentality game. We didn't intend to be as low as we were but we were just doing whatever it took to get the result. Our defending was brilliant. The dark cloud of the first win is gone now."

Leicester show they can win ugly

Sky Sports' Patrick Rowe:

It was by no means a vintage performance from Steve Cooper's side but come the end of the season, they might look back at today as one of the most important results of the campaign if they stay up.

The performances against heavy hitters Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and Arsenal showed the Foxes were capable of competing at this level - but this ultimately translated into just one point from these three games.

Image: Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo battles with Leicester City's Victor Kristiansen

With this win, Leicester demonstrated they are capable of weathering a storm, shutting out their opponents and can ultimately walk away with three points.

Six points from seven games is a solid return, given the run of fixtures they have had, and they can now take this added confidence into the huge game against Southampton after the international break.

Iraola: We were better

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola speaking to Sky Sports:

"Overall I think we were better. We had more chances and missed clear chances. You have to take them at this level.

"We had a mistake with their goal, with the one-two. We pushed them a lot but if you don't score, today can happen.

"You have to score and be efficient. Overall we played quite well and threatened more than them. It is what it is."

Bournemouth flatter to deceive

Sky Sports' Patrick Rowe:

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola was left scratching his head after the loss to Leicester City, as his side flattered to deceive in front of goal.

Less than a week ago at the Vitality Stadium, his players put on a masterclass of finishing with Evanilson getting off the mark and Antoine Semenyo netting from distance.

However, their efforts this time round were a stark contrast to that display, as the Cherries wasted chance after chance in the Leicester penalty area.

Marcus Tavernier, Marcos Senesi and Dango Ouattara all came close, with two of their efforts striking the frame of the goal, but ultimately they were not efficient enough to take anything from this game.

"We are really disappointed," said midfielder Lewis Cook, who thought he had netted an equaliser only to see it ruled out for offside. "We dominated for large spells. That is football.

"Some days it just doesn't go in. We need to take them. We need some points in the next couple of games because it will be tough."

Their opportunity to break into the top half has now been squandered and after a promising start to the week, this fixture leaves a bad taste in the mouth of the players and staff heading into the international break.

Story of the match in stats...

