Ref Watch: Dermot Gallagher assesses Premier League incidents at Everton, Chelsea, Aston Villa and more
Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher reveals all as he examines incidents from across the weekend's action, including a melee between the players during Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest, Everton's penalty shout against Newcastle and Marcus Rashford escaping a red card against Villa
Dermot Gallagher
Former Premier League referee
Monday 7 October 2024 12:04, UK
Ref Watch takes a closer look at the fracas between Chelsea and Nottingham Forest's players and whether or not Nicolas Jackson could face further punishment for appearing to thrown a hand towards the face of Morato.
Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher is back to assess the controversial moments from the weekend's action.
INCIDENT: Forest's Neco Williams pushed Marc Cucurella into Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca which sparks a melee. Williams and Cucurella are booked plus Levi Colwill.
DERMOT SAYS: "When you see that situation, you pick out what you can with your colleagues and VAR. If there's anything left the FA will intervene afterwards."
Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher looks at referee Rob Jones' decision not to show Marcus Rashford a second yellow for a challenge on Aston Villa's Leon Bailey.
INCIDENT: Marcus Rashford, already on a yellow card, fouls Leon Bailey. Should the Man Utd forward have been sent off?
DERMOT SAYS: "What saves him is Dalot, who comes and sweeps the ball up. The argument is he's not breaking a promising attack. He gets a little bit lucky because the ball is running out."
Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher takes a closer look at Crystal Palace penalty appeal in the 1-0 defeat at home to Liverpool and explains why it was turned down.
INCIDENT: Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi is pulled back by Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk in the box. Should it have been a penalty?
FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Arsenal’s match against Southampton in the Premier League.
INCIDENT: Gabriel Martinelli scores for Arsenal but Mikel Merino, in an offside position, jumps towards the ball before it's turned in. He is deemed not to be interfering with play. Should the goal have been ruled out?
DERMOT SAYS: "Merino can't ever play the ball, it's so far above him. It's quite rightly given as a goal."
Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Portsmouth and Oxford.
INCIDENT: In the EFL there was a serious incident in Portsmouth's game against Oxford. Bhupinder Singh Gill reported an alleged discriminatory comment made from the stands. Referee Lewis Smith paused the game. What is the procedure here?
Dermot says: "The first thing to say is that this is totally out of order. You can't have this. Zero tolerance.
"Once it is reported to the referee, he goes and sees the match commander, reports it and asks for it to be identified.
"If they can identify the area, contain it, and then hopefully that will get rid of it. If it doesn't get rid of it then you escalate it up to the point where, if it goes to be far and it can't be sorted, you end up with the game abandoned.