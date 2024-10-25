Man Utd hold more 'secret meetings' to replace Erik ten Hag as manager - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United have held more "secret meetings" with multiple managers about replacing Erik ten Hag as the Dutchman again fights to save his job at Old Trafford.

Kevin De Bruyne has, according to reports, opened talks with MLS franchise San Diego FC over a future transfer as he prefers the USA to a possible Saudi Arabia move.

Enzo Maresca has told Reece James he needs to become a better leader with the Chelsea manager admitting he expected more from the England defender on his return from long-term injury.

Roberto Mancini is set to receive an incredible severance package worth almost £17m after having his contract to manage Saudi Arabia's national team terminated earlier this week.

Genoa are reported to be close to a deal to bring Mario Balotelli back to Serie A.

THE SUN

Mikel Arteta admits there have been sleepless nights as injuries and suspensions make his decision over a team to face Liverpool on Sunday a tricky one.

Pep Guardiola is certain Manchester City will not end up in turmoil if he decides to leave the club at the end of the season along with director of football Txiki Begiristain.

DAILY EXPRESS

Reports in Italy have suggested Liverpool are considering loaning Federico Chiesa back to a Serie A club in January to get more playing time before reassessing his long-term future at Anfield.

Erik ten Hag's past comments about Alphonso Davies being "not a good defender" could come back to haunt him as the right-back continues to be linked with a move to Manchester United.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

David Dein is lobbying football lawmakers IFAB to make penalty shootouts fairer by staging them at both ends of the pitch.

Newcastle are braced for interest in striker Alexander Isak but are confident he will stay despite being in no rush to reward him with fresh terms.

USA rugby union superstar Ilona Maher is in talks with Bristol Bears and Gloucester-Hartpury as she considers a move to Premiership Women's Rugby ahead of the World Cup.

THE GUARDIAN

England players, including captain Jamie George, have voiced extensive concerns about their workload to the Rugby Football Union and raised player welfare issues facing international stars before agreeing their new contract.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers are set to shelve plans for further upgrade works at Ibrox next summer with the club's hierarchy set to concentrate on improving their playing squad instead.

Former Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha is in the running to take over as manager of state champions Gremio.