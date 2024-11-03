Papers: Viktor Gyokeres does not want to follow Ruben Amorim to Manchester United

The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Viktor Gyokeres does not want to follow Ruben Amorim to Manchester United, according to reports.

Image: Gyokeres' trademark goal celebration

Leicester will monitor Jack Clarke's struggles at Ipswich but they face a fight to do a deal for him this season.

Lewis O'Brien looks set to sign for LAFC on a permanent deal in the new year - despite a handful of English sides wanting him back home.

Shrewsbury Town have sacked manager Paul Hurst with the club languishing second bottom of League One.

DAILY MAIL

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has dropped a cryptic hint regarding his future at the club.

Footage has emerged of Jose Mourinho hilariously failing in a knee slide attempt when celebrating Sofyan Amrabat's 102nd-minute winner as Fenerbahce beat Trabzonspor in Turkey.

DAILY MIRROR

The Premier League has insisted referee Robert Jones was right to not send off Lisandro Martinez after the Manchester United star put in an awful tackle on Cole Palmer.

Arsenal are lining up West Ham winger Mohammed Kudus as a £90m replacement for Saudi target Leandro Trossard.

Ruud van Nistelrooy has reiterated his desire to remain at Manchester United when Ruben Amorim officially takes over as head coach.

DAILY RECORD

Billy Gilmour has revealed that Napoli boss Antonio Conte is personally helping him to learn Italian.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin put his side's League Cup semi-final horror show defeat to Celtic behind him by meeting up with Sir Alex Ferguson to take in a Manchester United game at Old Trafford.

Relieved Tony Docherty revealed Julien Vetro is fit and well after collapsing in the dressing room before the win over Kilmarnock.