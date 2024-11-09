Premier League Predictions & best bets: Arsenal to get back on track with win at Chelsea

After calling Bournemouth's win over Manchester City, our football betting expert Jones Knows is back to provide more Premier League insight.

Liverpool vs Aston Villa, Saturday 8pm - PLAY SUPER 6 HERE!

The predicted fatigue and squad depth factor has kicked in earlier than anticipated for Aston Villa, who have looked out of sorts in their last three games. Unai Emery always deserves respect with his teams in matches like this as the underdog, but if Villa bring the same level of attacking threat as we've seen recently, Liverpool could stroll here.

Villa look in need of a bit of a reset during the international break.

Arne Slot's Liverpool aren't consistently convincing during matches, but they have a knack of being able to blitz an opposition in a short period to take the game away from them. Liverpool to cover their -1 handicap and win by two or more goals makes sense at 11/10 with Sky Bet.

SCORE PREDICTION: 2-0

Monterosa Monterosa , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Monterosa cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Monterosa cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Monterosa cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Manchester United vs Leicester, Sunday 2pm

Leicester are packed full of players who are capable of drawing yellow cards from the opposition.

In their last eight games their opponents have had, on average, three players booked per game and I'd expect that number to be threatened here.

My eyes have been drawn to Diogo Dalot at 4/1 with Sky Bet to get carded. He's likely to be facing the livewire Abdul Fatawu, who has drawn 16 cards in his last 3,313 minutes of action - a healthy strike rate of getting someone carded every 194 minutes.

Facundo Buonanotte also likes to drift to the right and nine players have been carded for fouls on the teenager in his last 2,400 minutes of action.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Paul Merson thinks Ruben Amorim has a tough task on his hands to revive Manchester United's season, with the club currently languishing 13th in the Premier League

Dalot, playing as a makeshift left-back, has been carded three times already this season. A fourth could be on the way.

SCORE PREDICTION: 3-1

Monterosa Monterosa , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Monterosa cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Monterosa cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Monterosa cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Tottenham vs Ipswich, Sunday 2pm

Tottenham have conceded at least one goal in 19 of their last 20 Premier League home game which tells you all you need to know about their style of play.

Ipswich will have their moments if showing bravery with the ball, something they were renowned for under Kieran McKenna last season. It's unwise to be taking on Spurs in the outright as they have the ability to blow away a team in a 10-minute period such is their relentless attacking streak.

Ipswich can add to the scoring, though, and taking a swing at a couple of anytime goalscorer prices makes sense.

Omari Hutchinson has yet to truly show himself at this level but is dripping with talent and may just revel in the space provided to Ipswich on the break. He's 5/1 to score with Sky Bet.

Dara O'Shea - 18/1 anytime here - has missed a couple of big chances this season for Ipswich and you don't need to be a footballing genius to know about Spurs' issues from set-pieces.

SCORE PREDICTION: 4-2

Monterosa Monterosa , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Monterosa cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Monterosa cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Monterosa cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle, Sunday 2pm, live on Sky Sports - PLAY SUPER 6 HERE!

This Nottingham Forest team are third in the Premier League on merit - it's no fluke when looking at the underlying data. This is a devilishly hard team to beat - but can they sustain it? Well, with these two centre-backs in Nikola Milenkovic and Murillo they stand a chance of a top-six finish. In nine games when they've started together, Forest have conceded just 0.7 goals per 90.

I'd be surprised here if Newcastle better that and score two or more, so Forest on the draw no bet market at 10/11 with Sky Bet looks a tempting price to consider.

SCORE PREDICTION: 2-1

Monterosa Monterosa , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Monterosa cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Monterosa cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Monterosa cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Chelsea vs Arsenal, Sunday 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports - PLAY SUPER 6 HERE!

I still think it's too soon for this Chelsea team to be consistently challenging those at the top who have seen it and done it in this Premier League for a few years now. There is a mental block for the Blues to overcome in these games, too.

Chelsea are winless in their last 25 fixtures with Liverpool, Man City and Arsenal in all competitions, scoring just 16 goals in those matches.

But Arsenal aren't flowing right now though - that's clear.

There were shoots of promise in midweek against Inter where they created 2.32 worth of expected goals and were unfortunate to lose the game. But even someone like me who is on them for the title is having their faith pushed to the limit right now.

Their threat from set-pieces remains strong, though, and this is where they could win this tight game. Gabriel to score at 6/1 with Sky Bet is of course the standout but Mikel Merino looks to have been signed with his physicality in mind. In six seasons with Real Sociedad he posted 60 headed shots to a per game average of 0.35 - a healthy return.

Chelsea

Arsenal Sunday 10th November 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

He has already scored a header this season for Arsenal and had a headed shot at Inter Milan. He's overpriced at 14/1 with Sky Bet to score a header.

SCORE PREDICTION: 0-1

Monterosa Monterosa , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Monterosa cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Monterosa cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Monterosa cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Jones Knows' best bets of the weekend...