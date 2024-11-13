David Coote: PGMOL aware of new video appearing to show suspended Premier League referee

PGMOL statement on latest video appearing to show suspended David Coote: "We are aware of the allegations and are taking them very seriously. David's welfare continues to be of utmost importance to us and we are committed to providing him with the ongoing necessary support he needs"

Premier League referee David Coote was suspended by the PGMOL on Monday

The PGMOL has confirmed it is aware of a new video which appears to show suspended Premier League referee David Coote snorting a white powder while reportedly working at Euro 2024 last summer.

The latest video, which has been published by The Sun, comes after Coote was suspended on Monday by the PGMOL for a separate video that appeared to show him making derogatory comments about Liverpool and their former manager Jurgen Klopp.

Following the latest video, a spokesperson for Professional Game Match Officials Ltd told Sky Sports News on Wednesday: "We are aware of the allegations and are taking them very seriously. David Coote remains suspended pending a full investigation.

"David's welfare continues to be of utmost importance to us and we are committed to providing him with the ongoing necessary support he needs through this period. We are not in a position to comment further at this stage."

Sky Sports News has also contacted the Football Association for comment.

Earlier this week, the FA launched an investigation into a separate video that was widely circulated on social media which appeared to show Coote making derogatory comments about Liverpool and Klopp.

On Wednesday night, UEFA revealed that they had suspended Coote earlier in the week.

A spokesperson for UEFA told Sky Sports News: "The UEFA Referees Committee immediately suspended David Coote until further notice on 11 November - in advance of the upcoming round of UEFA matches - when it became aware of his inappropriate behaviour."