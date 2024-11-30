Liverpool vs Man City: Kevin De Bruyne to start? Will Trent Alexander-Arnold lose his place? The key selection dilemmas

Premier League title challengers Liverpool and Manchester City clash in a huge game at Anfield, live on Sky Sports on Sunday - but there are big selection calls to be made by both managers.

Arne Slot's Reds have the upper hand going into the contest and could extend their lead at the top of the table over Man City to an enormous 11 points. Pep Guardiola, on the other hand, will be desperate for a victory to break the defending champions' shocking run of form.

But who will be the players to deliver those managers their objectives? With injuries and form affecting key figures on either side of the showdown, we pick out some of the selection decisions…



Kelleher or Alisson?

Slot's first decision will be who to pick in goal. Over many seasons, Alisson would be an automatic pick, but since he has been out with a hamstring injury, his understudy Caoimhin Kelleher has been outstanding.

His headline-grabbing penalty save from Kylian Mbappe was his third spot-kick stop of the season for club and country, and there is no doubt the Republic of Ireland international has taken his chance this term, keeping five clean sheets and only letting in seven goals in 10 games when called upon.

The more experienced Alisson tops Kelleher for save percentage and in goals-prevented data this term, though, so will Slot throw the Brazilian back into the mix on Sunday?

Bradley or Alexander-Arnold?

Conor Bradley shone brightly for Liverpool last season, but excitement about his potential as a future first-team regular for the Reds went to new levels on Wednesday with his booming tackle on Mbappe and overall performance against Real Madrid.

Could he keep Trent Alexander-Arnold out of the Liverpool team? Well perhaps not this weekend, with a hamstring injury a concern. Slot was unable to give an update on the Northern Ireland international's fitness status in his Thursday press conference - but he did confirm Alexander-Arnold is ready to return after his recent injury lay-off. Joe Gomez is an alternative if both are unable to start.

Who comes in for Konate?

A change Slot would not want to make is to break up the centre-back partnership of Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk - but his hand has been forced. Konate was caught almost as the full-time whistle sounded by Real Madrid's Endrick and took a long time to rise to his feet and then limp off the pitch. It has since been confirmed he will be unavailable with a knee injury.

So will 21-year-old Jarell Quansah come in for him? He has made just four appearances this term. Gomez is again an alternative, he has made eight appearances.

Time to throw De Bruyne in?

Image: Will Kevin De Bruyne and Josko Gvardiol feature for Man City?

Guardiola has been understandably cautious with his use of Kevin De Bruyne in recent weeks, given the Belgium international's injury issues. But with City's title hopes surely on the line this Sunday, this feels like an all-or-nothing moment for the defending champions, who may have to throw all they have at Liverpool to pick up a rare win at Anfield and flip the narrative of this title race.

How many minutes can City's top playmaker sustain? Now may be the time to find out…

Dias in defence?

Another City stalwart who has been on the sidelines is Ruben Dias. He went off injured at half-time of City's Carabao Cup defeat at Spurs and his team-mates have not won a game without him since.

Their backline has been crying out for his authority, composure and leadership, and if he has recovered from a muscle problem - which appears to be the case given he was on the bench in midweek - then he surely must come back into the team.

Full-back thoughts for Pep…

The sight of Kyle Walker being outpaced by Timo Werner was a shocking one. How influential could it be in Guardiola's selection thoughts for this match?

Was it a case of Walker, deep into a match, simply being caught out by a fresh substitute? Or are the stats around Walker's declining top speeds and being dribbled past by opponents the signal of a more permanent decline? Rico Lewis will be vying for his place at right-back.



On the other side, Josko Gvardiol is going through a tough time, having made bad errors against Tottenham and Feyenoord in the past week. He offered plenty going forwards against Spurs, in particular, but Nathan Ake could shift to left-back if Dias comes back in and Guardiola is concerned by the Croatian's dip.

Diaz or Gakpo? Or both?

Whoever City go with at right-back may be playing a guessing game as to who they will face. Slot has been known to rotate Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo, and after the former started against Real Madrid, it was the latter who came on and headed in Liverpool's second.

It is not a straight selection choice, though - there is also the option for Slot to play Diaz through the middle in place of Darwin Nunez, as he has at times this term, and have Gakpo coming in off the left. Mohamed Salah on the right is obviously locked in.

Midfield make-up?



A question for both managers will be who takes on the midfield spots. For Liverpool, Slot may look to rotate in Dominik Szoboszlai for Curtis Jones after the Hungarian came on for the final minutes in place of the England international on Wednesday. Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister will surely combine with whoever gets the nod out of Szoboszlai and Jones.

As for City, the Ilkay Gundogan-Rico Lewis pairing behind Phil Foden was overwhelmed by energetic Tottenham last weekend and the fear from Guardiola's side will be the same outcome potentially occurring at Anfield.

So does Matheus Nunes start in there again? With Mateo Kovacic still in the treatment room - alongside long-term absentee Rodri - there are not loads of options.

If Guardiola does want to include De Bruyne from the start, there may need to be some reshuffling. Could Foden move to the right or left wing to accommodate the Belgian?

The uncertainty of all of the above adds to the intrigue of this huge contest on Sunday…

