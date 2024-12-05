Newcastle 3-3 Liverpool: Four controversial decisions from thrilling Premier League draw analysed

Newcastle and Liverpool played out a thrilling 3-3 draw at St James' Park, but both sides will have a feeling of 'what if' after key decisions went against them.

Amid the drama of an action-packed game, there were four particularly controversial moments:

Newcastle felt referee Andrew Madley blew for full-time too early as they were on the attack for a last-gasp winner.

blew for full-time too early as they were on the attack for a last-gasp winner. Madley did not give a first-half penalty for Virgil van Dijk's challenge on Anthony Gordon .

challenge on . Newcastle were also denied a second-half penalty as Alexander Isak went down under contact from Jarell Quansah .

went down under contact from . Liverpool were not given a late penalty as they appealed for handball against Dan Burn.

We answer the key questions surrounding some huge refereeing decisions in the North East...

Was the full-time whistle blown too early?

Referee Madley blew the full-time whistle just a few seconds after the initial allocation of a minimum of five minutes ran out. Newcastle were on a counter-attack with Isak joined by two team-mates in support.

St James' Park erupted in anger, believing the official had not considered how dangerous a situation Newcastle were creating before calling time.

The other issue Newcastle raised was how Madley did not add on more additional time due to several stoppages in the injury-time period.

After the 90th minute, there were two VAR checks for Liverpool penalties lasting 21 and 54 seconds respectively. On top of that, one minute and 10 seconds were wasted when Newcastle lined up a free-kick on the edge of the Liverpool box, which Isak fired over.

In total, the ball was only in play for one minute and 59 seconds out of the five allocated by the officials.

Referee Madley blew his full-time whistle on 95:10, allowing for just 10 seconds for stoppages.

Should Van Dijk have conceded a penalty - and been sent off?

Earlier in the game, Gordon hassled Liverpool defender Joe Gomez into an underhit back-pass and was denied by goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher. But he then appeared to be bodychecked off the ball by Van Dijk inside the Liverpool box.

The incident was not picked up by referee Madley, and a brief VAR review to check for a penalty - and potential red card - sided with his on-field decision.

Had Ian Wright been at Stockley Park, Van Dijk would have been punished. "He knows exactly what he's doing. That's a pen," he said on The Overlap Watchalong.

Roy Keane was similarly unequivocal in his assessment. "That's a penalty," he added.

Speaking on Ref Watch, Dermot Gallagher was less certain of Van Dijk's intentions.

"It's difficult to say," he said. "They have to say it is violent conduct if it's going to be a red card. We see there's a clash. Clenched fist, elbow drawn back, that's when you think it's violent.

"He leaves a bit on him, but not enough for the referee."

Was Quansah saved by a touch on the ball?

Isak burst into the penalty area before going down under a challenge from Quansah.

Newcastle were adamant they should have had a penalty, but referee Madley let play go on. There was a check by VAR Stuart Attwell, but he agreed with the on-field decision.

"I thought it was a penalty on Alex, but I haven't seen a replay, that was just an initial thought," Toon boss Eddie Howe said after the game.

On first view, you have to agree with Howe's assessment. Quansah dangled a leg out and definitely made contact with Isak, but was there a touch on the ball?

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards thought so, saying: "He gets a little touch there, but he gets Isak as well."

Attwell seemingly agreed with Richards and it's the faintest of touches on the ball that almost certainly saves Quansah from giving away a penalty, despite him catching Isak as well.

Were Liverpool denied a penalty for a Burn handball?

There was a Premier League statement on this one after Liverpool wanted a stoppage-time penalty following Alexis Mac Allister's shot hitting Dan Burn on the arm.

Madley turned their appeals down and VAR did not intervene, prompting the Premier League Match Centre to post on X: "The referee's call of no penalty for a potential handball by Burn is checked and confirmed by VAR, deeming that his arm was tucked into the body."

If these two had been playing in a UEFA competition then it may well have been a different story, according to Gallagher.

He told Ref Watch: "We saw one against Newcastle for (Tino) Livramento in the Champions League [against PSG last season]!

"Their tolerance level is a lot, lot lower. I remember going to watch the Republic of Ireland play in Switzerland, the ball hits Seamus Coleman, a penalty is given and you're disappointed.

"A yellow card was given as well which felt like a double punishment."

Gallagher, however, was pleased that Madley and VAR did not punish Burn.

"When you see it front-on, you see Burn tucks his elbows into his chest, " he said. "It hits his elbow, no doubt. His elbow is into his body. If it doesn't hit that, it's into his chest.

"The one thing the refs have been really good on this year is handball. Last year it was a lottery at times, but it's in a much safer place where everyone will say yes.

"Liverpool will be disappointed, but most people agree it's not what we want for handball."