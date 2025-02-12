Everton boss David Moyes revels in Merseyside derby 'mayhem' as Liverpool's draw keeps 'title race alive' says Tim Sherwood

Everton boss David Moyes revelled in the "mayhem" of the Merseyside derby, while the dramatic draw "keeps the title race alive" according to Tim Sherwood.

James Tarkowski ensured it was a memorable last Merseyside derby at Goodison Park as Everton earned a 2-2 draw with Liverpool in the 98th minute.

It sparked chaotic scenes as fans spilled onto the pitch and, after the final whistle, Liverpool head coach Arne Slot and his assistant Sipke Hulshoff were sent off for confronting referee Michael Oliver, with Curtis Jones and Abdoulaye Doucoure also dismissed after scuffling in front of the visiting supporters with a bottle seemingly thrown from the crowd.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Everton’s match against Liverpool in the Premier League

"It was mayhem all game, an old-fashioned throwback," Moyes said.

"The bit after the game, not really what we should be talking about. Doucoure got a yellow that led to a red which I am disappointed with as we are short of players.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player There were chaotic scenes after the final whistle of the last Merseyside derby at Goodison Park with four red cards being brandished by referee Michael Oliver

"The place was boiling hot all night."

He added: "This has never been an easy ground to come and play. But it's always been a great ground if you get the crowd behind you.

Image: Moyes celebrates James Tarkowski's late leveller

"Maybe there's been a bit where the crowd and players have not been quite matched up in recent periods. Partly because of the hard times they've had. It's been difficult for supporters.

"But I think now I think players and supporters are beginning to get back together. The crowd tonight was magnificent."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Ben Ransom and Adam Bate reflect on a dramatic 2-2 draw between Everton and Liverpool in the last Merseyside derby at Goodison Park

Liverpool looked to be on their way to cementing their position at the top of the Premier League when Mohamed Salah's 73rd-minute goal appeared to have claimed the spoils in the 120th and last derby at Goodison Park.

However, Tarkowski's thunderbolt meant the Reds' lead over Arsenal in second place is seven points rather than nine - a gap that Sky Sports' Sherwood believes keeps the title race alive.

He said: "It keeps it open, in my opinion. Seven points.

"It's still a big gap, of course it is. But nine would have been too much. Seven keeps it alive.

"Not only are they celebrating in the blue half of Merseyside, Liverpool will feel like it's a defeat because it's come so late in the day."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tim Sherwood believes Everton's dramatic late equaliser has kept the title race alive, with leaders Liverpool now seven points clear of closest challengers Arsenal

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player James Tarkowski was the hero for Everton as he scored a 98th-minute equaliser in the final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park

Slot, his assistant and Jones facing bans after Merseyside melee

Slot, his assistant Hulshoff and midfielder Jones are facing suspensions after being shown red cards.

Jones raced over and grabbed Everton's Doucoure after the Toffees midfielder went to celebrate their last-gasp draw in front of the Liverpool fans, sparking a confrontation involving many players from both sides.

Both Jones and Doucoure were shown second yellow cards and then red cards by Oliver.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Ben Ransom explains why Liverpool's Arne Slot did not speak at the post-match press conference following his side's 2-2 draw at Everton

Slot was seen shaking hands with Oliver and saying something to the official before he was also shown a red card, with the Premier League later confirming Hulshoff had been shown a straight red as well.

Jones is facing a one-game suspension, while Slot and Hulshoff are likely to be handed touchline bans.

Slot and Hulshoff were prevented from speaking to the media in the aftermath due to a Premier League rule.

The Premier League and PGMOL competition guidance handbook states: "Dismissed technical area occupants are not permitted to take a seat in the stand, or return to the field of play post-match, or conduct post-match media obligations."

Van Dijk: This is Everton's cup final

Speaking to TNT, Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk said it was disappointing to concede the late goal in the 2-2 draw.

Does it feel like a loss?: "Yes and no. It was over extra time. I think the referee had a big part in the game in terms of certain challenges were given as a foul and similar ones didn't. It's disappointing to concede - a great strike - but very disappointing."

What did Everton do well?: "The same things they always do - very direct and fight for the second and third ball. This is their cup final and they will try and make it difficult.

"We saw it last season how difficult they made it and this year they scored in the end - a boost for them, a blow for us."