Liverpool set to beat Chelsea and Newcastle to the signing of Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

SUNDAY MIRROR

Liverpool are set to beat Chelsea and Newcastle United to the summer signing of Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi, 24, with Anfield the preferred destination for the England defender.

Arsenal are reportedly plotting a summer swoop for Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his attack.

Diogo Dalot has told Sir Jim Ratcliffe that Manchester United's players have the 'desire to do everything on the pitch.'

Shay Given reckons there might be a statue commissioned in honour of Eddie Howe and his players if they claim immortality in the Carabao Cup final.

Barcelona reportedly have "genuine" interest in Liverpool forward Luis Diaz, with the Reds facing a transfer conundrum as they risk losing a host of their top forwards.

Mathys Tel's former Stade Rennes U19 coach Romain Ferrer has shed light on the Frenchman's talent, offering assurance that his Premier League struggles with Spurs will soon pass following his January loan switch from Bayern Munich.

SUN ON SUNDAY

Premier League stars are among 530 footballers being treated for addiction to drugs, alcohol and gambling and other mental health issues, figures reveal.

Jamaica boss Steve McClaren has revealed Michail Antonio's proposed return to action in the summer following his horror car crash.

Newcastle star Anthony Gordon is raking in millions off the pitch as his company posts accounts for the first time.

A Premier League star faces a High Court showdown over claims he owes an agent £650,000 in unpaid fees.

THE ATHLETIC

Brighton & Hove Albion are set to complete the signing of South Korean winger Yun Do-young.

Carlo Ancelotti says Real Madrid will refuse to play if they have another La Liga fixture scheduled with less than 72 hours rest beforehand.

Manchester United defender Matthijs de Ligt has been added to the Netherlands squad for March's Nations League quarter-finals.

SUNDAY EXPRESS

Julian Alvarez's agent has confirmed that Liverpool were interested in signing him from Manchester City last summer, before he joined Atletico Madrid.

France head coach Didier Deschamps has thrown his support behind Paul Pogba, insisting that the ex-Manchester United star can reach the top of his game again.

Wataru Endo has a score to settle at Wembley, the scene where he notably couldn't revel in last season's Carabao Cup glory against Chelsea due to injury.

INDEPENDENT

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has hinted Brazil goalkeeper Alisson Becker, 32, will start the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle United on Sunday rather than the Republic of Ireland's Caoimhin Kelleher, 26.

THE SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

The Lions captaincy would appear to be a straight shootout between England captain Maro Itoje and Ireland captain Caelan Doris.

Australia and Saudi Arabia are in talks about partnering on a new global Twenty20 league, which would see eight teams play in four different locations each year, in a format likened to tennis's Grand Slams.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Lando Norris accused Netflix of 'fabricating nonsense' in their hit Drive to Survive series, saying they deliberately misrepresented last year's title fight.

Former England and Gladiators star John Fashanu is on police bail after being arrested over a land dispute.

SUNDAY RECORD

Nicolas Kuhn drops a cryptic Celtic exit hint as the stopwatch starts on his competing ambitions.