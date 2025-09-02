FREE STREAM: The Transfer Show LIVE! Latest football transfer news, updates and rumours

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News brings you the latest on who's going where in the transfer window

What were the 2025 summer transfer window dates?

The window opened early on Sunday June 1 for an exceptional registration period ahead of the expanded Club World Cup and closed on Tuesday June 10.

The 2025 summer transfer window then opened again on Monday June 16 until Deadline Day on Monday September 1.

When did both transfer windows shut?

This summer's transfer windows closed four hours earlier at 7pm, rather than the usual 11pm deadline.

The Premier League, EFL and FA were all in agreement over the change, which impacted the Club World Cup mini-window and the main summer window.

In the winter, the window will open from January 1 to February 2, but no decision has been made on closing times.