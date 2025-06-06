Gabriel contract: Arsenal defender signs new long-term deal to remain at the Emirates until 2029

Arsenal centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes has signed a new four-year contract with the club.

The 27-year-old, whose previous deal was due to expire in 2027, has committed to the Gunners until 2029, Sky Sports News understands.

Gabriel is one of Arsenal's longest-serving players and has become a key figure for Mikel Arteta since his £27m arrival from Lille in 2020.

He has made 210 appearances in all competitions and scored 20 goals, forming a strong defensive partnership with William Saliba and becoming a major weapon from set-pieces.

On signing his new deal, he said: "I arrived here as a young player and after almost five years I'm so happy and I've learned a lot. I'm so proud of myself, it's an amazing journey, and I'm so happy to continue it. I hope I win some trophies with this club, because I love this club and my family loves the club, too.



"Arsenal is an amazing club and I'm so proud to sign a new contract. I love this club, I love the supporters, my teammates, I love this stadium. I'm so proud and thank you for all the support.

"We've done a lot of good things, and now it's time to win some trophies. We continue together for the future."

Gabriel missed the last two months of Arsenal's campaign after requiring surgery on a hamstring injury in April but is expected to be fit for the start of next season.

Arsenal are thought to be keen to tie several other players to new contracts this summer, including William Saliba and Bukayo Saka.

The Gunners announced earlier this week that midfielder Jorginho and defender Kieran Tierney will leave the club when their deals expire at the end of the month.

Midfielder Thomas Partey's contract is also due to expire but talks over an extension are ongoing.

Analysis: Gabriel vital for Arsenal in both boxes

Gabriel has asserted himself as one of the Premier League's top centre-backs due to his efficiency in both boxes.

His threat from set pieces make him a dangerous weapon - he has 17 goals for the Gunners since joining from Lille in 2020, which is five more than any defender.

But Gabriel's strength from defensive set pieces has been noticed in the final weeks of last season, as the Gunners became leaky in defending dead ball scenarios - conceding from set pieces twice at home to Bournemouth, once against Crystal Palace and even at bottom club Southampton.

Around 40 per cent of Arsenal's Expected Goals (xG) Conceded tally from set pieces came after Gabriel's hamstring injury.

One of the main reasons for the Brazilian's success is his centre-back partnership with William Saliba. The pair are both fluent in French and have been a mainstay in the Gunners defence.

Arsenal's last game of the season - a 2-1 win away at Southampton on the final day - was the first time the club had played a Premier League game without both of them in the starting line-up in nearly four years.