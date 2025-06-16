Bryan Mbeumo transfer news: Man Utd relaxed about pursuit of in-demand Brentford forward despite Tottenham Hotspur interest

Manchester United are relaxed about their pursuit of Bryan Mbeumo despite being aware of Tottenham's interest in the Brentford forward.

Sky Sports News revealed last Friday that Spurs had held initial talks with Brentford for the 25-year-old.

Mbeumo is understood to be intrigued by Spurs, who have just appointed his former boss Thomas Frank, but one source has told Sky Sports News that as it stands he is leaning towards United.

United are expected to go back in with another offer for Mbeumo after having their initial bid worth up to £55m rejected. It remains to be seen whether Tottenham will follow up their initial talks or move on to Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo.

Brentford value Mbeumo, who effectively has two years left on his deal, at more than £60m and are willing to listen to offers.

United have other targets in Mbeumo's position, including Semenyo, and have their own values in mind for both players.

What do the stats say?

Sky Sports Data Editor Adam Smith:

Bryan Mbeumo scored 20 goals in the Premier League last season to help Brentford secure a top-half finish - only three players scored more.

He also notched seven assists but should have registered more, clocking a league-topping 9.26 expected assists during the campaign - primarily from delivering a table-topping 202 crosses.

Additionally, only two players covered more distance or attempted more sprints for the season, making him one of the hardest grafters in the league. He also provides serious pace - clocking the fourth-fastest speed at 36.63 km/h.

Image: Bryan Mbeumo excelled in the stats last season

Only Mohamed Salah collected more form points than Mbeumo last term, according to the Sky Sports Power Rankings.

Factoring in decisive goals or assists that changed the outcomes of games, his 27 goal contributions earned Brentford 22 points - equating to 40 per cent of the Bees' season tally.

Mbeumo can also create something from nothing. According to expected goals (xG), he scored nearly eight goals more than the quality of chances presented to him last season - more than any other player in the Premier League.

