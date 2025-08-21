Eberechi Eze transfer news: Arsenal agree £67.5m deal to sign Crystal Palace forward after hijacking Tottenham move

Arsenal have agreed a £67.5m deal to sign Eberechi Eze after hijacking Tottenham Hotspur's move for the Crystal Palace forward.

The Gunners will pay a guaranteed £60m plus £7.5m in add-ons for the forward, with personal terms now close to being totally agreed.

Eze's Arsenal medical could take place as soon as Friday.

The 27-year-old's release clause, worth £60m plus £8m in add-ons, expired before the Premier League season started.

Sky Sports News understands that he is still expected to be in the squad for Crystal Palace's Conference League game on Thursday and wants to say his goodbyes to the fans.

Spurs felt they had an agreement in place with Palace and Eze on Wednesday before their north London rivals reignited their interest and swooped in following an injury to Kai Havertz.

Eze was one of a number of players Arsenal looked into in the first few weeks of the window, where, significantly, a lot of the work was carried out in June when they explored the conditions of a deal. Since then, their focus has been on other positions and player departures.

Eze free to play Champions League Eberechi Eze will be free to represent Arsenal in the league phase of the Champions League this season, even if he plays for Crystal Palace in their Conference League qualifier on Thursday. Current UEFA regulations allow players to represent more than one club per season in their competitions; however, certain conditions must be met. Palace take on Norwegian side Fredrikstad in a Conference League play-off qualifying round tie on Thursday night. If a player appears in a play-off or qualifying round in any of UEFA's top three competitions, they can represent a different side from the league phase of another European competition.

Spurs were considering offering Richarlison in a deal for Eze. That would have freed up striker space for them to try and sign Yoane Wissa, who played under Thomas Frank at Brentford. Wissa still wants to join Newcastle, who had a second bid rejected on Wednesday.

Eze, who started in Palace's draw at Chelsea on Sunday, has two years left on his contract at Selhurst Park.

How battle for Eze unfolded

Image: On Wednesday, Spurs felt they had an agreement with both Eze and Crystal Palace to sign the 27-year-old

Arsenal have a long-standing interest in Eze, who was previously on the books of their academy and has said he was a supporter of the club growing up.

They explored a potential deal earlier in the window, but chose not to pursue a deal at that stage as they prioritised strengthening other areas of the squad and agreeing new contracts with existing players.

Spurs then came in for Eze after Morgan Gibbs-White chose to sign a new contract at Nottingham Forest and they lost James Maddison to an ACL injury.

Talks were held between Tottenham and Palace, and Spurs felt they had an agreement in place on Wednesday with club and the player.

However, Arsenal then came in to hijack the deal in a major twist on Wednesday evening.

Analysis: Is Arsenal's move all down to Havertz injury?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol explains how Arsenal hijacked Tottenham Hotspur's move for Eberechi Eze.

Sky Sports News chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol:

"Today's a great day to be an Arsenal supporter. They have pulled off a real coup here. At the last minute, they matched Spurs' offer, and it's important to remember Eze himself is an Arsenal supporter.

"His wish was very important in this - Arsenal matched Spurs' bid of £60m including £7.5m in add-ons. Remember, he had a release clause which expired last week which was worth up to £68m.

"Arsenal have been interested in signing him all summer and their fans were crying out for them to make a move for him.

"When you looked at how much business they had already done this summer you could suggest they had to sell before they brought in another player.

"Is this move motivated by the fact Kai Havertz picked up this injury at Old Trafford? Or have they been really smart and avoided getting involved in a bidding war, and knew he would choose Arsenal if he had a choice - and waited for Spurs to agree a deal before they turn up at the 11th hour and matched it. I think it's a bit of both.

"I have some sympathy for Spurs. This is not football manager, this is real life. I don't want to kick Spurs when they're down - I'm trying to see it from the perspective of their hierarchy.

"I think they did everything they could to try to sell the club to Eze. A lot of Spurs fans are asking why they didn't trigger his release clause before Friday, but maybe they tried to do that and the player could've dragged his feet. Maybe he was keeping his options open.

"Spurs fans are very angry and criticising Daniel Levy and the owners, but I think we should keep things in perspective; these kind of things happen all the time in the window.

"Ultimately, everyone knows Eze is an Arsenal fan, as are his whole family. He played for them until he was 13 when he was released.

"Why didn't Spurs trigger the release clause? It might've needed paying in one lump sum. They might've waited until it expired to get a better deal."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch Eberechi Eze's best goals for Crystal Palace in the Premier League

This season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.

And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games next season are on Sky Sports.