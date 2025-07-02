Luis Diaz transfer news: Liverpool reject approach from Bayern Munich for winger

Liverpool have rejected an approach from Bayern Munich for Luis Diaz.

Max Eberl, Bayern's sporting director, has been told the 28-year-old is not for sale, and discussions have gone no further since.

It is the second time this summer the Reds have rejected interest in the forward, having issued the same message to Barcelona earlier in the window.

Liverpool will not entertain any approaches for the Colombian, who has also been of interest to Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr this summer.

Liverpool executives view Diaz as pivotal for the coming seasons.

Diaz was a key part of Liverpool's Premier League title win last season as he scored 13 goals and provided five assists.

The forward moved to Anfield from Porto in January 2022 in a deal worth up to £49m.

He has scored 41 goals in 148 appearances across all competitions for Liverpool, winning the Premier League, the FA Cup and two League Cups.

Diaz, who has two years left on his deal, has previously said he is happy to see out the remainder of his contract at Liverpool.

Speaking while away with Colombia on international duty last month, Diaz said: "I'm very, very happy in Liverpool. From day one, they've made me feel really welcome.

"Right now we're in contact with them because we're speaking with [other] clubs. It's normal, the market is open, and we're trying to sort out what's best for us.

"I am just waiting to see what happens. If Liverpool doesn't make a good offer, I still have two years left with them, I would be happy and content to stay there.

"And that's it, everything depends on them obviously, it's up to me to decide what's best for us and the future."

Carra divided on Diaz future

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher is unsure about whether the Reds should offer Luis Diaz a new contract

Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher speaking at the start of May:

"It's an interesting one, where I think you could flip a coin with some people saying they'd love him to sign a new contract and some say it might be the time where you get good money for him because he's at a good age.

"I think Luis Diaz has been one of the best left-wingers in the Premier League this season. I don't think he's quite Sadio Mane, so I think Liverpool supporters are actually still thinking we haven't quite replaced Mane, but how many of them is there about?

"If I'm being honest, for the majority of this season up until Christmas, I was thinking you sell Diaz in the summer.

"The way he's played and the way Liverpool's front line might change and with the fact that he can play through the middle in the manager's eyes, he's now going to stay and I think it might be other players who move on in the front line rather than Diaz."

