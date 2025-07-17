Bryan Mbeumo transfer news: Man Utd submit third offer for Brentford forward after first two offers rejected

Manchester United have submitted a third transfer bid for Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo worth £65m plus £5m in add-ons.

Brentford are considering the offer and are yet to make a decision.

United saw their second bid for the Cameroon forward, worth £62.5m, rejected by Brentford in June. Their opening offer was £55m.

Sky Sports News reported earlier this summer that Mbeumo only wants to join United, despite interest from his former boss Thomas Frank at Tottenham.

Mbeumo is a player United have admired for a while, and he is seen as a good fit for Ruben Amorim's system.

There is a feeling at Brentford that Mbeumo has earned the chance to move to a bigger club this summer if one meets his valuation.

Would Mbeumo exit affect Wissa's future?

Image: Could Yoane Wissa (right) be denied a move if Mbeumo joins Manchester United?

Should United complete a deal for Mbeumo, it could have ramifications in Newcastle's search for a striker.

The Magpies wanted to sign Eintracht Frankfurt forward Hugo Ekitike, but the Frenchman now wants to join Liverpool, who are expected to make a bid for the 23-year-old.

Newcastle then showed an interest in Brentford striker Yoane Wissa knowing they could miss out on Ekitike.

Sky Sports News understands it is highly unlikely that Brentford will sell both Mbeumo and Wissa this summer.

It is seen by the club as too significant a loss of attacking talent and goals after already losing their head coach Thomas Frank and captain Christian Norgaard this summer.

