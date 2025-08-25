Newcastle transfer news: Wolves reject Jorgen Strand Larsen bid

Wolves have rejected a £50m bid from Newcastle for Jorgen Strand Larsen.

Wolves' position is that he is not for sale in this window. They believe he is too important and the lack of time left in the window is not enough to find a Premier League-ready replacement.

Wolves exercised their option to buy Strand Larsen on July 1 from Celta Vigo for £23m, after the 25-year-old Norway international spent last season at Molineux on loan.

He scored 14 Premier League goals in 35 appearances in 2024/25 and has started both Wolves games so far this season.

Newcastle are targeting Strand Larsen as the replacement for Callum Wilson.

Yoane Wissa has been another player they see potentially coming in for Wilson, however Brentford rejected a £40m bid for the striker last week.

Strand Larsen has started both of Wolves' league games so far this term.

'Pereira has stopped short of guaranteeing Strand Larsen stays'

Sky Sports' Adam Bate at Wolves' training ground:

Vitor Pereira has made it clear how important Jorgen Strand Larsen is to Wolves, but stopped short of guaranteeing that the Norwegian striker would remain at the club this summer amid reports of interest from Newcastle.

"He's a very important player for us. I never talk with him about it. He's our player. When I watch him on the training, he's committed with everybody, committed with the team. He's a fighter. He likes to win. He's preparing himself to play tomorrow."

Asked if Wolves could afford to lose a key player between now and the end of the transfer window, Pereira added: "I don't know. The market is the market. If the window is open, the players can come and the players can leave. I believe this is possible."

Howe: Newcastle will not be left without a striker this season

Eddie Howe is confident that Newcastle will not leave him without a recognised striker as the Alexander Isak situation rumbles on.

Isak was the subject of a £110m bid from Liverpool and has not featured for Howe's first-team in a match since the Magpies players returned from pre-season.

Howe was asked if there is a situation where Isak is sold and Newcastle do not bring a replacement in.

"I don't think the club will allow that situation to happen," he said.

"We certainly can't go through the season with no recognised striker at the football club - and that's no disrespect to Will Osula.

"I think he's doing really well and he's progressing really well, but he's got limited experience in the Premier League, although I'm really happy with his career progression.

"But Alex at the moment would be the only striker we have with Premier League history of goals and appearances and starts, so we can't leave ourselves in that position."

'Newcastle are spinning plates as deadline approaches'

Sky Sports News reporter Keith Downie:

"For Newcastle, it feels very much at the moment like spinning plates. We don't yet know what is going to happen with Isak whether he will remain a Newcastle United player or not but they're ensuring that they're doing everything they can to get in replacements should he move to Liverpool.

"It will be interesting to see whether Newcastle go in with an improved bid for Strand Larsen - clearly Howe looking for striking reinforcements.

"They don't want to overspend though. I spoke to him just a couple of days ago in the build-up to this game. He said they don't want to overspend but they know they need strikers in because they're playing not just in the Premier League this season but they've got a Champions League campaign to contend with as well."

