Premier League clubs shatter transfer spending record as Alexander Isak's move to Liverpool caps summer of spending on No 9s

Spending records shattered

Premier League clubs spent more than £3bn on new signings in total, shattering the previous record of £2.44bn set in 2023.

Clubs also set a record for the amount of money recouped from player sales at £1.8bn. The buying and selling added up to an all-time-high net spend of £1.2bn.

Liverpool spent the most at a record-breaking £446.5m but Arsenal had the highest net spend at £257m, followed by Liverpool at £218.4m, then Spurs and Manchester United.

At the other end of the scale, Bournemouth emerged from the window £65.8m in the black after selling a raft of star players, including defenders Dean Huijsen, Milos Kerkez and Illia Zabarnyi.

Isak was the most expensive signing of the window at a British-record £125m, followed by Florian Wirtz at £116.5m, while Hugo Ekitike (£79m, Eintracht Frankfurt to Liverpool), Benjamin Sesko (£73.7m, RB Leipzig to Man Utd), and Bryan Mbeumo (£71m, Brentford to Man Utd) also made big-money moves.

Adam Smith

Premier League clubs go big on No 9s

It seemed top-level football's evolution was leaving the traditional striker behind as recently as a few years ago. This summer's transfer window underlines how quickly the game can change. Reports of the death of the No 9 have been greatly exaggerated.

In a record-breaking summer, spending by Premier League clubs on forwards vastly outweighed other positions. The rush to add firepower was led by the elite clubs. Manchester City were the only member of the so-called big six not to sign a striker having started the resurgence with Erling Haaland.

Liverpool spent more than £200m on Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike. Chelsea invested £90m in Joao Pedro and Liam Delap. Arsenal and Manchester United went for Viktor Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko at £63.5m and £73.7m respectively. Spurs struck a late loan deal to sign Randal Kolo Muani from Paris Saint-Germain.

Image: Chelsea bought Joao Pedro from Brighton for £60m

Newcastle finally sanctioned the departure of Isak to Liverpool as they completed the £55m signing of Yoane Wissa from Brentford having already brought in Nick Woltemade for £69m from Stuttgart.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Eddie Howe spoke highly of new signings Nick Woltemade

Further down the league, Wolves kept Jorgen Strand Larsen and added another target man in Tolu Arokodare from Genk for £23.4m. Brighton spent £31.4m on Charalampos Kostoulas from Olympiakos, while Nottingham Forest and Everton spent similar sums on Arnaud Kalimeundo and Thierno Barry.

The No 9 is back in fashion.

Nick Wright

Player power pays for striking strikers

It was the summer of striker statements, Alexander Isak and Yoane Wissa both speaking out - one of them in the hope of leaving Newcastle United and the other in the hope of joining. Ultimately, both got their wish, reminding us all that player power still exists.

"I believe the club are unduly standing in my way," announced Wissa of Brentford's stance. "When promises are broken and trust is lost, the relationship cannot continue," argued Isak. Newcastle were quick to respond that no promise had ever been made.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Yoane Wissa released a bombshell statement to force his move to Newcastle

There are those who would gladly have refused Isak his move to Liverpool and allowed the Swede to sit out his contract, effectively putting his career on hold. The logic goes that this would have sent out a strong message that Newcastle could not be bullied.

Given the vast resources of the Saudi owners, this would have been an option. But profit and sustainability rules mean that while they could afford it, they could not afford to have their budgets slashed, damaging the ability of the club to compete as it might.

Image: Jorgen Strand Larsen did not publicly agitate for a move away from Wolves

And so, player power endures. With that in mind, spare a thought for Jorgen Strand Larsen, the Wolves striker wanted by Newcastle who was not able to get his move. "I know him very well," said Vitor Pereira, the Wolves boss. "He will never force [a move]."

The result is that while Strand Larsen faces what looks likely to be a relegation battle, Wissa is preparing to take on Barcelona in the Champions League. The actions of those players who withhold their labour might be distasteful. But they can certainly pay off.

Adam Bate

Middle classes raided

The Premier League clubs outside the traditional top six recognise they are unable to compete with the financial power of those in it. They know they have to be smart in their recruitment to find an edge.

Image: Milos Kerkez, formerly of Bournemouth, was one of numerous players from poached by a top club

Brentford and Brighton are probably the most prominent examples of how to succeed in that respect - to punch above their weight and, later down the line, make a handsome profit.

So-called bigger clubs had already cottoned on to this approach - but this summer, there have been major raids, from clubs both at home and abroad.

Bournemouth's defence was gutted to the tune of almost £150m as Dean Huijsen, Milos Kerkez and Illia Zabarnyi were poached by Real Madrid, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain respectively. Brentford's dynamic duo of Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa were sold for over £120m. Premier League clubs are increasingly buying from rivals.

Brighton sold Joao Pedro to Chelsea for £60m, Crystal Palace let Eberechi Eze go to Arsenal for £67.5m and Wolves made £95.8m selling Matheus Cunha and Rayan Ait-Nouri to Manchester United and Manchester City respectively.

The buying clubs have the financial clout to be able to be reactive, but many of these moves hardly came as a surprise to the selling clubs, so succession plans will have been in place, funds wisely reinvested.

And as long as the smart recruitment continues, the cycle will go on.

Dan Long