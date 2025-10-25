Premier League predictions and best bets: Back Arsenal & Manchester City defences for shutouts

Our football betting expert Jones Knows provides his insight across the Premier League and wants to back Manchester City and Arsenal to deliver for favourite backers.

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace, Sunday 2pm, live on Sky Sports

Arsenal

Crystal Palace Sunday 26th October 12:30pm Kick off 2:00pm

There's a betting angle emerging with Arsenal regarding their second halves producing more goals than the first. Mikel Arteta's side are the masters of control and that is seen through this trend. They strangle games early, suffocate space and rarely give the opposition a sniff in the first half.

But once the patterns are set and perhaps fatigue creeps in with decision-making from the opposition in the second half, the tempo changes and that's where the goals tend to come. There have been just eight first-half goals scored in Arsenal's last 10 matches across all competitions, but 16 after the break.

It's 11/10 with Sky Bet for more goals to be scored in the second half than the first.

SCORE PREDICTION: 2-0

Aston Villa vs Manchester City, Sunday 2pm, live on Sky Sports

There's a new ruthlessness about Manchester City, not just with the ball, but without it.

The headlines might still go to the monster that is Erling Haaland, but equally as important is their defensive solidity. Led by the colossus Ruben Dias and the commanding presence of Gianluigi Donnarumma, this is a side that has rediscovered the art of control and clean sheets. The Italian goalkeeper has conceded just four goals in eight games.

And that makes City to win to nil at 5/2 with Sky Bet a bet that demands attention.

The market still gives Villa plenty of respect at home - and understandably so, given their record of losing just one of their last 22 Premier League home games. However, dig a little deeper and Villa's expected goals numbers in the Premier League are still underwhelming at just 0.86 per 90 - only four teams have a lower average.

City are taken to see them off.

SCORE PREDICTION: 0-2 | JONES KNOWS' BEST BET: Manchester City to win to nil (5/2 with Sky Bet)

Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest, Sunday 2pm, live on Sky Sports

Every so often, a market quietly drifts away from reality and that's exactly what's happened with Bournemouth's goal lines. While everyone associates Andoni Iraola's side with chaos and attacking flair, the raw numbers paint a far duller picture, especially at home.

Across their last 12 Premier League home games, matches at the Vitality have averaged just 1.92 goals per game. Enter the perfect storm for a low-scoring encounter, then, as in come Nottingham Forest under Sean Dyche.

You know what you're getting with Dyche, a compact shape, an emphasis on organisation and a gameplan built around defensive resilience. His teams don't do chaos. It's all about containment, especially away from home.

At 10/11 with Sky Bet, the price for under 2.5 goals is a runner.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-1

Wolves vs Burnley, Sunday 2pm, live on Sky Sports

Ah, the six-pointer. Two words that make managers twitch and fans panic.

These are the fixtures that decide seasons. For Wolves it is simply a massive match.

They remain the only team without a win in the top four divisions this season and a failure to show the required intent against Burnley could just tip an already frustrated home crowd over the edge. Every so often in football, the biggest threat to a team's performance isn't the opposition, it's their own stadium. West Ham have proven it this season and it might just be the case for Wolves here.

The hosts look a touch skinny at Evens with Sky Bet meaning Burnley on the double chance are the play at 4/5.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-1

Everton vs Tottenham, Sunday 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports

Under Thomas Frank's watch, Spurs look more organised, compact and risk-averse. In 13 games, they are conceding just 0.8 goals per game. Frank clearly has focused on the structural basics: protecting the centre-backs, limiting transitions, ensuring the midfield-defensive link is sound.

That side of the game is working.

But football is not only about shutting the door - it's also about creating chances, scoring goals and giving something for the fans to shout about. Spurs aren't doing that - as shown by their lacklustre attacking showing in Monaco where they once again created low volume and low quality chances. Across their last nine games they are averaging just 9.67 shots per 90.

So, we've got a team here in Spurs that don't concede goals or don't score many.

Back the under 2.5 line at 4/5 with Sky Bet.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-1

Jones Knows' best bets:

1pt double on Cody Gakpo to score & Manchester City to win to nil (9/1 with Sky Bet)