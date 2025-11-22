Premier League predictions and best bets: Goals on MNF for 'entertaining but structurally unstable' Man Utd vs Everton
Sunday 23 November 2025 17:12, UK
Our football betting expert Jones Knows provides his insight across the Premier League and makes a case for goals as Man Utd host Everton on Monday Night Football.
Manchester United vs Everton, Monday 8pm
Manchester United should come with a disclaimer: 'entertaining but structurally unstable.'
Ruben Amorim has a team overflowing with attacking talent, energy and moments of genuine quality yet one that carries enough defensive looseness to turn every 90 minutes into a wild ride. There have been 37 goals in their Premier League games - working to an average of 3.36 per 90. No team averages higher.
They are the must-watch team in the Premier League because of it.
Amorim has realised that they are a team built for moments - not for consistency - and he's embracing it.
And, goals at both ends are becoming the smartest angle in United's games.
This looks a clash where both teams will fancy themselves going forward and neither will fully trust themselves without the ball. Sky Bet go 10/11 on both teams to score and over 2.5 goals, and that looks very backable considering the direction of travel in United games.
SCORE PREDICTION: 2-2 | JONES KNOWS' BEST BET: Over 2.5 goals & both teams to score (10/11 with Sky Bet)
