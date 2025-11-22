 Skip to content
Analysis

Premier League predictions and best bets: Goals on MNF for 'entertaining but structurally unstable' Man Utd vs Everton

Watch Manchester United vs Everton on Monday Night Football live on Sky Sports

Lewis Jones

Football Journalist

Sunday 23 November 2025 17:12, UK

Premier League predictions

Our football betting expert Jones Knows provides his insight across the Premier League and makes a case for goals as Man Utd host Everton on Monday Night Football.

Manchester United vs Everton, Monday 8pm, live on Sky Sports

Man Utd vs Everton

Manchester United should come with a disclaimer: 'entertaining but structurally unstable.'

Ruben Amorim has a team overflowing with attacking talent, energy and moments of genuine quality yet one that carries enough defensive looseness to turn every 90 minutes into a wild ride. There have been 37 goals in their Premier League games - working to an average of 3.36 per 90. No team averages higher.

They are the must-watch team in the Premier League because of it.

Amorim has realised that they are a team built for moments - not for consistency - and he's embracing it.

And, goals at both ends are becoming the smartest angle in United's games.

This looks a clash where both teams will fancy themselves going forward and neither will fully trust themselves without the ball. Sky Bet go 10/11 on both teams to score and over 2.5 goals, and that looks very backable considering the direction of travel in United games.

SCORE PREDICTION: 2-2 | JONES KNOWS' BEST BET: Over 2.5 goals & both teams to score (10/11 with Sky Bet)

Jones Knows' Profit & Loss record 25/26

Best Bet singles (1 unit) Best Bet multiples Total P+L
Matchday One 0 -1 -1
Matchday Two 0 -1 -2
Matchday Three 0 -1 -3
Matchday Four 0 -1 -4
Matchday Five +2.75 -1 -2.75
Matchday Six -1 -1 -4.75
Matchday Seven -1 0 -5.75
Matchday Eight -3 0 -8.75
Matchday Nine 0 -1 -9.75
Matchday 10 -1 -1 -11.75
Matchday 11 -1 0 -12.75

