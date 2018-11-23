Premier League good guys: The best disciplinary records

Which player at your club has played the most games without ever receiving a yellow or red card in the Premier League?

John Barnes made a record 201 appearances in the Premier League without a single caution - but which current players have clocked the longest runs with a clean disciplinary record?

John Barnes made 201 Premier League appearances with Liverpool, Newcastle and Charlton between 1992 and 1999 without receiving a single yellow or red card

West Ham midfielder Mark Noble is the last player to make the list, having collected a staggering 72 yellow cards and five red cards over 326 appearances.

Flip the cards below to reveal each club's ultimate good guy - the player who has made the most Premier League run-outs without a caution.

The flip cards are ordered by disciplinary ratio, with the top player still 150 appearances shy of Barnes' record run - but representing one of his former clubs.

