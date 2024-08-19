Premier League transfers: Fifteen big-name players who could be on the move by the end of Deadline Day

With under two weeks to go until the summer transfer window closes time is running out for clubs to do business - but there are big moves set to be made before 11pm on August 30.

Here, we pick out the high-profile players whose summer of uncertainty could conclude in a major transfer in the final days of the transfer window…

Ivan Toney

Brentford striker Toney was given a standing ovation on his return to the club from the Euros with England - but their main man up front was left out of their Premier League opener against Crystal Palace amid interest from Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli. Toney - who hit 20 Premier League goals in the 2022/23 season - has long been linked with a move to a Premier League heavyweight such as Chelsea or Arsenal but will a club from these shores step up that interest before the window shuts? Will Toney head to Saudi or stick with the Bees? It's going to be a major talking point in the days to come…

Raheem Sterling

Sterling's future hit the headlines on Sunday when his omission from Chelsea's matchday squad to play Man City was swiftly followed by a statement from the player's 'camp' detailing his desire for clarity on his situation. With the Blues abundant with options in the wide areas - not least since the signing of Wolves' Pedro Neto - could big-earner Sterling now be surplus to requirements? Juventus hold an interest in his services.

Ben Chilwell

New Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has been pretty blunt in what he's had to say about Chilwell's future under his management. "It is better to leave and go and get minutes," he suggested last week. Chilwell - absent from the Blues' squad against Man City on the opening Premier League weekend - could be heading to new pastures.

Conor Gallagher

Chelsea academy graduate Gallagher was left in limbo when a proposed move to Atletico Madrid hit the rails last week. Chelsea's failure to do a counter-deal for Atletico's Samu Omorodion has put Gallagher's switch on hold and since then he's been training away from the Blues' first team. His Chelsea exit could depend on the future of…

Joao Felix

Remember him? Joao Felix's loan spell at Chelsea a couple of seasons ago will be best remembered for his red card on debut at Fulham but he could be set for a surprise return to Stamford Bridge. Atletico once paid £113m for the Portugal forward but Chelsea may only have to pay a fraction of that to reunite with the 24-year-old.

Romelu Lukaku

Talking of Chelsea strikers, Lukaku looks set to once again get a loan away from west London with a return to Italy the most likely destination. In fact, Napoli - now managed by Antonio Conte - are looking to do something of a swap which would see Lukaku arrive and…

Victor Osimhen

…Osimhen join Chelsea in return. The Nigeria ace has long been linked with a move to the Premier League and while his value may not be at the absolute heights it was when he fired 26 Serie A goals to deliver the title to Napoli in 2022/23, the 25-year-old remains a highly-rated hitman with 15 league goals in just 25 outings last term.

Trevoh Chalobah

Another in a long list of potential outgoings is Chalobah. Another product of the Chelsea youth system, another player popular with the Chelsea fans but another who doesn't look to have a future under Maresca. Aston Villa are among the clubs keen on securing his services.

Marc Guehi

Image: Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi has been the subject of four bids from Newcastle

Away from Chelsea (but only just given Guehi was a youth player there), Newcastle could be set to splash big money on Crystal Palace's star centre-back. After impressing for England at the Euros, Guehi's value has soared and the Magpies have already seen FOUR bids rejected for the 24-year-old, with the latest adding up to £65m.

Joe Gomez

Another England defender potentially on the move is Liverpool's Gomez. Appreciated for his versatility by Jurgen Klopp but seemingly not in new boss Arne Slot's plans, Gomez could be on his way out of Anfield if his absence from the Reds' squad for their opening weekend win at Ipswich is anything to go by. Newcastle looked at a deal earlier in the window.

Jadon Sancho

Sancho missed Man Utd's win over Fulham on the Premier League's opening night due to an ear infection, according to boss Erik ten Hag. But whether the England winger will ever play a Premier League game again for the Dutchman remains to be seen, with Paris St-Germain a potential destination. Juventus and Borussia Dortmund could make a move - but may struggle to meet United's valuation.

Scott McTominay

Fulham had two bids for Man Utd's McTominay rejected earlier this summer and were not expected to go back for the midfielder without the Old Trafford side moving on their asking price. But talks have re-opened between the clubs. Fulham may have to move decisively though - Napoli are also reported to be interested in the Scotland international.

Mikel Merino

Image: Could Spain and Real Sociedad's Mikel Merino be heading to Arsenal?

A player who could be coming in at Arsenal is Merino. The Spain international was left out of Real Sociedad's game against Rayo Vallecano at the weekend as talks continue over a move to the Emirates.

Eddie Nketiah

Meanwhile, Gunners forward Nketiah could be heading for the exit, with Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth and Crystal Palace keen on him.

Aaron Ramsdale

Could Ramsdale join Nketiah on the way out of Arsenal? The goalkeeper was firmly relegated to back-up last season and didn't get a minute in pre-season. Ajax have explored a loan move although it is believed Arsenal would prefer a permanent solution.