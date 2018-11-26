Manchester United trio Victor Lindelof, Marcos Rojo and Matteo Darmian miss training

Jose Mourinho consoles Victor Lindelof as the defender limps off the pitch following the draw with Crystal Palace

Victor Lindelof missed Manchester United's training session on Monday ahead of Tuesday's crunch Champions League clash with Young Boys.

The Sweden defender was visibly struggling towards the end of Saturday's 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace after suffering a hamstring injury during the second half.

Lindelof, who remained on the field for the full 90 minutes against Palace as United had already used their three substitutes, was conspicuous by his absence from the pre-match session as the United squad trained at the Aon Training Complex.

Marcos Rojo and Matteo Darmian also appeared to be missing from Jose Mourinho's squad, who were split into Saturday's starters and squad players for the session.

United host Young Boys at Old Trafford with their qualification into the knockout rounds in their own hands.

They sit second in Group H with seven points, two behind leaders Juventus and two above Valencia, with a trip to the Mestalla still to come in the final round of group fixtures.