Manchester United activate David de Gea's one-year contract option
Negotiations continue between United and De Gea over a new long-term deal
By Sky Sports News
Last Updated: 29/11/18 1:38pm
Manchester United have exercised their option to extend David de Gea's contract for another year and negotiations continue on a long-term deal, Sky Sports News understands.
The Spain international goalkeeper's contract was due to end this summer, which would have allowed him to sign a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club from January 1.
But United have triggered the extension clause to keep De Gea at Old Trafford for at least another season and remain in talks with him over a long-term contract.
De Gea's future had been in doubt with Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus reportedly interested in the 28-year-old.
United boss Jose Mourinho said after Tuesday's Champions League win over Young Boys that De Gea would sign a new contract and insisted he wants to stay at Old Trafford.
Mourinho said: "He's the best goalkeeper in the world and if our ambitions are to be a big club, a winning club you need the best goalkeeper in the world.
"You also need some other best players [in their position] in the world, in this case we only have the best goalkeeper in the world."
The contract extension guarantees De Gea will play at United for an eighth year after he joined the club from Atletico Madrid in 2011 for £17m.
Since his arrival at United, De Gea has become one of the world's best shot-stoppers with his form seeing him win the club's player of the year award four times in the last five seasons.