Manchester United activate David de Gea's one-year contract option

Manchester United have exercised their option to extend David de Gea's contract for another year and negotiations continue on a long-term deal, Sky Sports News understands.

The Spain international goalkeeper's contract was due to end this summer, which would have allowed him to sign a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club from January 1.

But United have triggered the extension clause to keep De Gea at Old Trafford for at least another season and remain in talks with him over a long-term contract.

De Gea and United remain locked in negotiations over a new long-term deal

De Gea's future had been in doubt with Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus reportedly interested in the 28-year-old.

United boss Jose Mourinho said after Tuesday's Champions League win over Young Boys that De Gea would sign a new contract and insisted he wants to stay at Old Trafford.

Mourinho said: "He's the best goalkeeper in the world and if our ambitions are to be a big club, a winning club you need the best goalkeeper in the world.

De Gea (left) has been Jose Mourinho's number one at Manchester United

"You also need some other best players [in their position] in the world, in this case we only have the best goalkeeper in the world."

The contract extension guarantees De Gea will play at United for an eighth year after he joined the club from Atletico Madrid in 2011 for £17m.

Since his arrival at United, De Gea has become one of the world's best shot-stoppers with his form seeing him win the club's player of the year award four times in the last five seasons.