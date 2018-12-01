Jose Mourinho says Marcus Rashford was Manchester United's 'mad dog' at Southampton

0:47 Jose Mourinho praised on Marcus Rashford following Saturday's draw Jose Mourinho praised on Marcus Rashford following Saturday's draw

Jose Mourinho singled out Marcus Rashford as one of his only "mad dogs" in Manchester United's 2-2 fight back against Southampton.

United were 2-0 down within 20 minutes at St Mary's, but Rashford sparked the team into another comeback, setting up Romelu Lukaku and Ander Herrera to make the scores level by half-time.

Immediately after the game, Mourinho cited United's lack of "mad dogs" as the reason for their second successive draw in the Premier League, but picked out Rashford by name in his post-match news conference.

"I would say Marcus Rashford was a mad dog, until he was - let's say - very, very tired and with [a few] little problems," said Mourinho, following Saturday's draw at St Mary's.

Pressed on the forward's fitness, he added: "It wasn't fatigue, he was asking to come out. Some player with that kind of injury they don't play for two weeks, but Marcus I'm pretty sure he will be fine for the next one.

"It is one kick here, one kick there, one fall here, one fall there, fatigue, lots of running, lots of movement - 75 minutes and he was done."

Mourinho, however, wanted to be very clear his "mad dog" comments were in no way a quip at the canine community.

"With all the respect for dogs because I love them. I think they are better than many men," the United boss added.