Premier League results and round-up: Manchester City win, Manchester United draw

Ilkay Gundogan celebrates scoring Manchester City's third goal against Bournemouth

Manchester City extended their lead at the top of the Premier League on Saturday while Manchester United fought back to draw 2-2 with Southampton.

United desperately needed a win at St Mary's to stay in the hunt for a top-four finish, but they ended up relieved to avoid defeat after falling two goals behind against struggling Saints.

Southampton had won only once in 13 league matches this season, but they took the lead after 12 minutes as Michael Obafemi teed up Stuart Armstrong for a fierce drive that flashed past David de Gea.

Jose Mourinho sat stern-faced on the bench as Southampton celebrated and his expression was even more vexed eight minutes later after Cedric Soares curled a superb free-kick over the United wall and into the top corner.

Romelu Lukaku gave United a lifeline when he slotted home in the 33rd minute and Ander Herrera equalised shortly afterwards when he met Marcus Rashford's low cross with a clever back-heeled effort from close range.

But seventh-placed United reverted to their spluttering form after the interval and they are now six points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea, who will increase that gap if they beat Fulham on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

Stuart Armstrong scored the opener for Southampton

Raheem Sterling once again proved a thorn in Bournemouth's side as Manchester City survived a scare before winning 3-1 to move five points clear at the top of the table.

Sterling had scored in each of his previous five fixtures against Bournemouth, including a hat-trick in October 2015, and he struck after 57 minutes at the Etihad Stadium to settle City's nerves.

Callum Wilson scored a minute before half-time to cancel out Bernardo Silva's opener, but Sterling re-established City's lead before Ilkay Gundogan gave them some breathing space.

Raheem Sterling scores City's second against the Cherries

City therefore put some distance between themselves and closest title rivals Liverpool ahead of Sunday's Merseyside derby against Everton, which is live on Sky Sports.

Burnley crashed to a fifth defeat in their last six matches and remain in the bottom three after Crystal Palace prevailed 2-0 at Selhurst Park.

The Eagles were only ahead of Burnley in the table on goal difference at the start of the day, but they stole a march when James McArthur's cross drifted into the net in the 16th minute.

Andros Townsend celebrates scoring for Palace

Andros Townsend made sure of the win when he cut in from the right and unleashed a fine drive with his left foot from just outside the area that flew past helpless Burnley goalkeeper Joe Hart.

Leicester moved above Watford and up to seventh after a 2-0 victory at the King Power Stadium.

Jamie Vardy netted a 12th-minute penalty after being fouled in the area by Hornets goalkeeper Ben Foster and James Maddison doubled their lead midway through the first half.

Watford's miserable afternoon was compounded in the closing stages when Etienne Capoue was given a straight red card after an apparent two-footed challenge on Kelechi Iheanacho.

Mathias Jorgensen opened the scoring for Huddersfield in the first minute, but they suffered a 2-1 defeat against Brighton, who came from behind to win for the first time in the Premier League.

2:19 Huddersfield manager David Wagner wouldn't talk about anything else but the refereeing following their defeat at home to Brighton Huddersfield manager David Wagner wouldn't talk about anything else but the refereeing following their defeat at home to Brighton

Steve Mounie was given his marching orders after 32 minutes and Shane Duffy levelled on the stroke of half-time before Florin Andone bagged the winner midway through the second half.

Newcastle's three-match winning run was abruptly halted as a goal in each half from Javier Hernandez and Felipe Anderson's injury-time strike gave West Ham a comprehensive 3-0 win at St James' Park.