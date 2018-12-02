Manchester United midfielder Fred annoyed with Jose Mourinho over Brazil axe

Fred has been left frustrated by a lack of game time since joining Manchester United

Manchester United midfielder Fred has revealed his frustration at Jose Mourinho after a lack of game-time cost him his place in the Brazil squad.

The 25-year-old has failed to establish himself at Old Trafford following a £52m move from Shakhtar Donetsk to the Premier League over the summer.

Having been an unused member of Brazil's World Cup squad in Russia due to injury, Fred started three of his country's first four matches after the tournament, but was then left out by Tite for recent friendlies against Uruguay and Cameroon.

Jose Mourinho has played Fred in just four of United's last 11 Premier League games

"I've played very little at United, so it's normal for Professor Tite not to be able to evaluate me, even though I've worked hard with him before," Fred told the Sunday Mirror.

"Of course, I was annoyed, but I have to know how to deal with the sadness to be able to help me take a step forward.

"The coach (Mourinho) has chosen not to put me in the team. That's his choice. I still do my job and I can't let it affect my mindset, I cannot let that shake me. I have to be patient."

Fred was part of Brazil's World Cup squad but didn't play due to injury

After starting United's opening three league games of the season, Fred has featured in just four of 11 since, while his start in the Champions League against Young Boys on Tuesday was a first since the group stage opener.

Fred has hardly been kept out of the side by the starring performances of others, with a slow start to the season having already left United 16 points adrift of Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Mourinho's side extended their winless run to three games with a 2-2 draw at Southampton on Saturday in which Fred was an unused substitute.

2:40 Highlights from Manchester Utd's 2-2 draw with Southampton in the Premier League. Highlights from Manchester Utd's 2-2 draw with Southampton in the Premier League.

"It's been a bit of a difficult start for me at United because I have not been ¬playing so much," Fred said. "I had a lot of games in Shakhtar, but it's a little bit different here."

"I remain focused on my work at Manchester United.

"And I hope to be back in the squad soon for my country to be able to be in the Copa America for Brazil."