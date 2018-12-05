David de Gea's howler gifts Arsenal goal at Old Trafford

0:56 David De Gea had a rare calamitous error during Man Utd’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal as the Spaniard flapped at Shkodran Mustafi’s header David De Gea had a rare calamitous error during Man Utd’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal as the Spaniard flapped at Shkodran Mustafi’s header

David de Gea's howler allowed Arsenal to score their opener in the 2-2 draw against Manchester United on Wednesday.

De Gea, who has kept just two clean sheets in 15 games for United in the Premier League this season, let a Shkodran Mustafi header slip through his fingers in the first half, with Matteo Darmian unable to keep the ball off the line.

That put Arsenal ahead, before Anthony Martial equalised just minutes later. Marcos Rojo's own goal then put Arsenal ahead again in the second half, only for Jesse Lingard to net just 13 seconds after the restart to secure a draw.

