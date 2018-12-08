Jose Mourinho says Paul Pogba can still be 'fantastic' for Manchester United

Paul Pogba was an unused substituted against Fulham on Saturday

Jose Mourinho has backed Paul Pogba to show "everybody how good he is" when Manchester United face Valencia in the Champions League.

Pogba was an unused substitute in the 4-1 win over Fulham on Saturday, the second successive match he has started on the bench for United.

The midfielder will return to the starting line-up for Wednesday's trip to the Mestalla and Mourinho has backed the France international to impress, as United look to overtake Juventus into top spot in Group H.

Pogba has been dropped to the bench for the last two matches

"He has to play with the same mentality as the team is playing," said Mourinho, when asked what Pogba needed to do to get back in the team on a permanent basis.

"Paul can be a fantastic player, he has the potential to be a fantastic player.

"Against Valencia, he is going to start and have a fantastic football game to play and to show everybody how good he is."

Ander Herrera and Nemanja Matic started in central midfield for the win over Fulham and Mourinho believes the pair have improved their performances in recent weeks.

2:57 Highlights from Manchester United's win against Fulham in the Premier League Highlights from Manchester United's win against Fulham in the Premier League

"You have teams that are positionally good, ready to press, and with a desire to press, and I think these two boys - Matic and Herrera - have a really strong mentality," Mourinho said.

"The way they play football is to play at the top of their level and then the people in front of them were also good."